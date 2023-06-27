Politics
AAP

Chris Hipkins preparing for 'diplomatic' Xi meeting

9:22am
Xi Jinping and Chris Hipkins

Xi Jinping and Chris Hipkins (Source: 1News)

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will soon meet China's President Xi Jinping, unsure whether he will be on the receiving end of praise or a tongue-lashing.

The Kiwi leader is in Beijing on a five-day official visit to China and has been granted an audience with the world's most powerful autocrat later today.

The visit is crucial for New Zealand given China's importance to the economy.

"China represents nearly a quarter of all our exports, was our second largest source of tourists pre-Covid and is a significant source of international students, so it's a critical part of our economic recovery," Hipkins said on the eve of his visit.

It received an invitation to travel ahead of Australia, though the New Zealand delegation is receiving mixed messages as to just how welcome they are.

On Saturday, The Australian reported Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta was roasted by her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang on her own trip back in March.

"She was harangued for a whole hour," an anonymous source told the broadsheet.

Another described the exchange as "robust", with Mahuta standing her ground.

Speaking from Beijing, Hipkins didn't deny the heated exchange between the two foreign ministers.

"We have a relationship which is strong enough that where we do disagree we can share that openly with each other," he said, after being asked if The Australian's report was accurate.

"Her description of it to me was that it was a constructive meeting. Constructive meetings don't always involve unanimous agreement."

The dressing-down is believed to relate to New Zealand pushback to Chinese attempts to found a military presence in the Pacific a part of a major push into the blue continent last year.

Together with Australia, a New Zealand diplomatic effort galvanised Pacific leaders to work on regional solutions to security issues.

Despite the tense March meeting, Hipkins was given a warm welcome by state-controlled newspaper the Global Times.

An opinion piece labelled "NZ's proactive China diplomacy sets an example for other Western countries" noted Hipkins did not agree with US President Joe Biden that President Xi is a dictator.

"He has diverged from Western hype ... he showed a basic quality that a political leader should have - knowing how to respect other countries," it stated.

The piece, and an accompanying cartoon, compared New Zealand more favourably to other western nations, including Australia.

"Looking at the development process of the bilateral relationship between the two countries, China-New Zealand relations illustrate what mutual benefit and win-win cooperation mean," it continued.

Hipkins said he expected a "diplomatic" attitude from Mr Xi when the pair sit down in the Great Hall of the People,

"I'm expecting a meeting where we can talk about areas where we have common interests," he said.

"Of course I'm expecting there are areas that we have conversations about where there won't be agreement."

His key message?

"New Zealand is open for business," he said.

"It's a huge export market for us (and) we want to see travel from China to New Zealand really ramping up again."

New Zealand Asia Politics

