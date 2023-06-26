League
Reece Walsh referred to NRL judiciary after foul rant

37 mins ago
Reece Walsh appeals against call in Titans match.

Reece Walsh appeals against call in Titans match. (Source: Getty)

B﻿risbane star Reece Walsh has been referred straight to the NRL's judiciary after being charged with contrary conduct following his foul-mouthed spray during the Broncos' loss to Gold Coast.

A frustrated Walsh was penalised in the final minutes of their 18-12 defeat after allegedly firing an expletive at referee Chris Butler.

However the circumstances are in dispute with the Queensland State of Origin young gun denying his comments were directed at Butler.

"I was not talking too (sic) the ref, I clearly say that!! Can also see Patty (Carrigan) come over and talk too (sic) me!!" Walsh posted on Instagram.

His captain Adam Reynolds backed his claims: "Show the full clip. Was talking to a player on the other team," Reynolds commented on the same Fox League social media post.

The Match Review Panel's move to call Walsh straight in could be because of the seriousness of the offence, which included a number of swear words, or for further investigation.

The offence is Walsh's fourth charge this year, having been cited for a shoulder charge in round 11 and two charges in Queensland's Origin victory in Game II.

Meanwhile South Sydney's Jacob Host faces a two-match ban with an early guilty plea after being charged for an alleged shoulder charge on North Queensland's Tom Dearden.

Host was put on report in the 79th minute of the Rabbitohs' 31-6 defeat, racing out of the line to take out the young five-eighth and will miss three games if found guilty.

His teammate Cameron Murray faces a fine for a careless high tackle, also on Dearden.

