First funeral held for victim of NSW wedding bus crash

5:05pm
Angus Craig.

Angus Craig. (Source: Nine)

Family and friends are mourning the loss of Angus Andrew Craig, celebrating his short, but full, life following a devastating bus crash which killed 10 people.

The funeral, held in Nowra on NSW's South Coast on Monday, is the first for the victims of the Hunter Valley tragedy on June 11.

Craig, 28, was among guests travelling home from a wedding when their bus rolled onto its side at Greta on its way to Singleton about 11.30pm.

His sister Georgia, supported by their parents Tobi and Duncan, spoke of how her brother made friends easily, with precious memories forever etched in their hearts.

"How cruel is this loss?" she said.

"A lovely, well-mannered gorgeous boy who had matured incredibly to a fun-loving, responsible, thoughtful and good-looking man has been lost.

"He is with us when we remember him. He is with us when we think about our time together ... and he is with us when we tell him that we love him."

His girlfriend Bella said they moved in together five weeks before the crash, after 18 months of dating.

"I know that I am a forever better person for having loved and been loved by you," she said.

Craig's best friend Shaun Cunningham spoke of the cheeky and memorable moments they shared.

"We developed a friendship and brotherhood that could never be broken," he said.

His cousin Chris Noon read a poem he penned, Dear Angus, via videolink from the United Kingdom.

He was remembered as an adored son, much-loved brother and brother-in-law and beloved partner.

Craig worked for BHP, a job which led to a move to Brisbane and then to Singleton, the small Hunter town where many of the bus crash victims as well as bride and groom were living.

Investigations into the tragedy continue after the bus driver was charged with 10 counts of dangerous driving causing death.

Police allege the bus was going too fast to negotiate a roundabout.

