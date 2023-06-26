Sport
Aussie man aims to launch event for drug-taking athletes

3:22pm
Australia's Olympic hierarchy have lashed plans for a competition of drug-taking athletes as "dangerous and irresponsible".

Aron D'Souza, an Australian-born entrepreneur, has launched Enhanced Games, an event with no drug testing which he says will challenge the Olympic movement.

D'Souza's plans to hold the inaugural Enhanced Games in December next year have been blasted by Australian Olympic Committee chief executive officer Matt Carroll.

"We know next to nothing about this organisation, but sport needs to be clean and it needs to be safe for all athletes," Carroll said today.

"The Australian Olympic Committee believes the concept of a drug enhanced games is both dangerous and irresponsible.

"The Olympic movement is devoted to clean sport and athletic excellence, celebrating the best in humanity, excellence, friendship and respect."

Melbourne-born London-based D'Souza, the president of Enhanced Games, said his concept was "morally correct".

Five sports categories - track and field, swimming, weightlifting, gymnastics, and combat sports - will be on the programme at a yet to be determined venue next year.

Competing athletes would be given stocks in Enhanced Games, a for-profit entity which D'Souza said he was funding.

Investors in California's Silicon Valley, the location of many start-up and global tech companies including Apple and Google, had expressed interest, he said.

Global television networks were also keen, while D'Souza also envisioned live coverage on streaming services.

"We want natural and we welcome enhanced athletes," D'Souza told AAP.

"And I hope that the bold, natural athlete shows up to the games and says, 'Hey guys, I'm natural, I'm still WADA compliant and I'm going to beat all you guys' - that is going to be great television.

"An athlete should never have to disclose, and I don't think any human should have to disclose, their health choices particularly to government or paternalistic sports federations.

"Ultimately athletes are entitled to their health privacy. They are encouraged to show their enhancement regime but they don't have to and similarly their other medical choices are purely personal."

D'Souza challenged Olympic officials to public debates.

"I hope they have the courage to debate me, I hope we can do it in public," he said.

"We are really challenging the (Olympic) apparatus and I hope they will respond.

"I know they're watching closely and I hope we have the opportunity to debate them because I know we will win because we have the morally superior argument."

