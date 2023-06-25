Offenders still on youth justice facility roof after escaping yesterday

Four young offenders spent last night sheltered in a roof cavity after escaping their unit at a youth justice facility.

More than 20 hours after their escape was first reported, four of the five youths are still on the Rolleston facility's roof.

One of them came down after the initial incident.

"Oranga Tamariki staff, with assistance from Police, are continuing to manage the incident at Te Puna Wai o Tuhinapo youth justice facility near Christchurch," Oranga Tamariki Deputy Chief Executive Mike Bush said.

One staff member was injured during the incident, being treated at Christchurch Hospital with a broken wrist.

The youth facility is one of four Oranga Tamariki youth justice residences in New Zealand and the only one in the South Island.