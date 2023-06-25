Lewis Capaldi has audience help him finish Glastonbury set

Lewis Capaldi plans to take a mental health break after performing at Glastonbury.

The 26-year-old pop star has revealed that he may not perform for the rest of the year, after appearing at the world-famous festival on Saturday, which marked his first show in almost a month.

The singer - who revealed in 2022 that he'd been diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome - said towards the end of his set: "We’re gonna play two more songs if that’s okay, even if I can’t sing properly.

"I’m really sorry, before I go any further. You’ve all come out and I’m really apologising. My voice is packing in."

Capaldi performed some of his best-known hits during his set, including Before You Go and Wish You The Best, and the chart-topping star admitted that he was desperate to appear at Glastonbury.

During his final song Someone You Loved he could only manage to sing a few lyrics, but was able to finish the set with help from a supportive audience that knew every word.

He said: "I recently took three weeks off. It was a break for my mental health. I wanted to come back and do Glasto ’cause it’s so incredible, so I just wanna thank you for watching us. I was s*** scared but you’ve really made me feel at ease."

Despite this, Lewis explained that he's now planning to take another mental health break.

He shared: "I’m really sorry. I hope the Eavises will have me back on, even though it’s been a bit of a s*** show.

"I feel like I’ll be taking another wee break for the next few weeks, you might not see me for the rest of the year. But when I do come back and I do see you, I hope you’re up for watching."