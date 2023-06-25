World
Associated Press

Kremlin says Wagner leader will move to Belarus after rebellious march

8:22am
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company (Source: Associated Press)

The head of the private Russian military company Wagner will move to neighbour Belarus as part of a deal to defuse rebellion tensions and the criminal case against him will be closed, the Kremlin said this morning.

Yevgeny Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution, and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

After the deal was reached, Prigozhin said he was ordering his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops.

The deal appeared to defuse a dramatically escalating crisis that represented the most significant challenge to President Vladimir Putin in his more than two decades in power.

The deal was mediated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a staunch Putin ally.

Moscow had braced for the arrival of forces from the Wagner Group, a private army led by Yevgeny Prigozhin that has been fighting alongside regular Russian troops in Ukraine, by erecting checkpoints with armoured vehicles and troops on the city's southern edge. Red Square was shut down, and the mayor urged motorists to stay off some roads.

But Prigozhin announced that while his men were just 200 kilometres from Moscow, he decided to turn them back to avoid “shedding Russian blood.”

He did not say whether the Kremlin had responded to his demand to oust Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. There was no immediate comment from Putin's government.

The turnaround followed a statement from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's office saying he had negotiated a deal with Prigozhin after discussing the issue with Putin. Prigozhin agreed to halt the advance in a proposed settlement, including security guarantees for Wagner troops, Lukashenko's office said, without elaborating.

Putin had vowed harsh consequences for organizers of the armed uprising led by his onetime protege, who brought his forces out of Ukraine, seized a key military facility in southern Russia and advanced toward Moscow.

In a televised speech to the nation, Putin called the rebellion a “betrayal” and “treason.”

“All those who prepared the rebellion will suffer inevitable punishment,” Putin said. “The armed forces and other government agencies have received the necessary orders.”

WorldRussia invades UkraineUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

What Titanic sub and Greek migrant shipwreck say about reaction to tragedy

What Titanic sub and Greek migrant shipwreck say about reaction to tragedy

While the world had its eyes fixed on the saga of the missing sub, a far bigger tragedy occurred off the coast of Greece when a migrant ship sank, leaving 80 dead and 500 missing.

8:10am

Who is mercenary boss Prigozhin, subject of Russian coup probe?

Who is mercenary boss Prigozhin, subject of Russian coup probe?

Yevgeny Prigozhin, a onetime felon, hot-dog vendor and longtime associate of Putin, is now calling for open hostility against Russia's top military brass.

2:34pm

Wagner head subject of coup probe after threats to military brass

Wagner head subject of coup probe after threats to military brass

Sat, Jun 24

Man who shot Kiwi cop in British holding cell guilty of murder

Man who shot Kiwi cop in British holding cell guilty of murder

Sat, Jun 24

2:14

Vatican reports new leads on missing Italian schoolgirl

Vatican reports new leads on missing Italian schoolgirl

Fri, Jun 23

Watch: Orcas attack two race yachts near Gibraltar

Watch: Orcas attack two race yachts near Gibraltar

Fri, Jun 23

1:22

More Stories

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Sat, Jun 17

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

Sun, Mar 5

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

Man dies after police arrest at Auckland intersection

Man dies after police arrest at Auckland intersection

26 mins ago

Offenders still on youth justice facility roof after escaping yesterday

0:22

Offenders still on youth justice facility roof after escaping yesterday

39 mins ago

Bridge over Montana river collapses, sending train into waters

Bridge over Montana river collapses, sending train into waters

58 mins ago

Report on Covid origins rejects some points of lab leak theory

Report on Covid origins rejects some points of lab leak theory

8:40am

Can AI scan your brain for the next hit song?

Can AI scan your brain for the next hit song?

8:22am

Kremlin says Wagner leader will move to Belarus after rebellious march

Kremlin says Wagner leader will move to Belarus after rebellious march
1
2
3
4
5
6