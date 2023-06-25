Dead body found on road in rural Wairarapa - police

A man has been found dead outside an address in rural Wairarapa.

The body was discovered on Te Kopi Road, Te Whiti, east of Carteron and south of Masterton, about 9am.

"An investigation into the circumstances of the death is underway and at this stage it is being treated as unexplained," police said in a statement.

No further details were available.

Earlier on Sunday morning a man was found injured on nearby State Highway 2 in Ahikōuka, just south of Carterton. He was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition. Police said there was no indication the incidents were linked.

ADVERTISEMENT

rnz.co.nz