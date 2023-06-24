Gisborne residents asked to reduce water use as pipes overwhelmed

Gisborne residents are being asked to reduce their water use, with heavy rain in the region bringing its wastewater system to capacity.

In a statement this morning, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence Controller David Wilson said the city's pipes are overwhelmed with a "high" volume of water, thanks to high tide in the region.

Residents are being asked not to flush toilets or do any loads of washing until later on today - “To avoid overflow of sewage into private properties".

The region is currently being bombarded by heavy rain and is currently under a red heavy rain warning which has caused roads to close due to slips.

SH2 North is currently closed between Whatatutu Road and Matawai. Contractors are inspecting a number of other damaged roads.

“We will update you as we get more information. SH35 is also closed from Okitu, with SH2 south the only road open out of the region at this stage," Wilson said.

Wilson said that while less rain fell overnight, the sustained downpour has made saturation levels in the soil very high.

“We’re asking everyone to prepare for more rain to come today and please stay off our roads as they are very fragile.

“We’ve had more slips around Whataupoko overnight, and concrete bollards have been installed to stabilise some sections.

“If you’re on a hilly section, please check your land and contact us if you notice any cracks, creaking noises, doors sticking in your home or retaining walls leaning.”

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence said more than 40 roads were closed, and 35 families were sheltering in evacuation centres.