Crusaders silence cowbells to win seventh-straight Super title

11 mins ago
Codie Taylor scores for the Crusaders against the Chiefs.

Codie Taylor scores for the Crusaders against the Chiefs. (Source: Photosport)

The Crusaders have put a seal on one of the great eras of rugby union domination with a 25-20 victory over the Chiefs in the Super Rugby Pacific final, sending coach Scott Robertson off to the All Blacks with a seventh straight title.

The Christchurch-based powerhouse handed the Chiefs only a second loss of the season to silence a full house at Hamilton's Waikato Stadium on Saturday and secure a 14th Super Rugby title of all types in the 28 years since rugby went professional.

Hooker Codie Taylor crossed for a converted try, his second, from a rolling maul in the 73rd minute for the winning score and the Crusaders held out the Chiefs, reduced to 14 men for the third time in the match, to secure the victory.

The Chiefs scored tries through fullback Shaun Stevenson and flying winger Emoni Narawa and held a 20-15 lead on the hour mark, but were unable to secure a first Super Rugby title since they went back-to-back in 2012-23.

Chiefs 20 (Shaun Stevenson, Emoni Narawa tries; Damian McKenzie 2 con, 2 pen)

Crusaders 25 (Codie Taylor 2, Richie Mo'unga tries, Richie Mo'unga 2 con, 2 pen)

HT: 10-15

