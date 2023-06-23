US Navy detected implosion same day Titan sub vanished

A US Navy acoustic system detected an "anomaly" on Monday NZ time that was likely the Titan’s fatal implosion, according to a senior military official.

The Navy went back and analysed its acoustic data after the Titan submersible was reported missing. Coast Guard officials today announced that the craft suffered a catastrophic implosion, killing all five aboard.

That anomaly was "consistent with an implosion or explosion in the general vicinity of where the Titan submersible was operating when communications were lost," according to a senior Navy official.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive acoustic detection system.

The Navy passed on the information to the Coast Guard, which continued its search because the Navy did not consider the data to be definitive.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the Navy’s involvement today.

Authorities had reported the submersible went missing on Sunday night (local time) which set off an international search and rescue mission involving the US, Canada, and France.

Today, the US Coast Guard confirmed the missing submersible imploded near the wreckage of the Titanic, killing all five people on board.

Coast Guard officials said during a news conference that they've notified the families of the crew of the Titan, which has been missing for several days. Debris found during the search for the vessel “is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel,” said Rear Adm. John Mauger of the First Coast Guard District.

“The outpouring of support in this highly complex search operation has been great appreciated. Our most heartfelt condolences go out to the friends and loved ones of the crew,” Mauger said.

OceanGate Expeditions said in a statement that all five people on board, including company CEO Stockton Rush, are believed to be dead. Rush, Pakistan nationals Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet “have sadly been lost,” OceanGate said in a statement.

“Our deepest condolences to the Dawood family and the family of other passengers on the sad news about the fate of Titanic submersible in the North Atlantic,” Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter. “We appreciate the multinational efforts over the last several days in search of the vessel.”

OceanGate did not provide details when the company announced the “loss of life” in a statement or how officials knew the crew members perished. The Titan's 96-hour oxygen supply likely ended late last night.