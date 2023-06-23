World
Associated Press

Suspected Russian diplomat squatting on vetoed Canberra embassy site

52 mins ago
A fence surrounds a seemingly unoccupied building on the grounds of a proposed new Russian embassy near the Australian Parliament in Canberra.

A fence surrounds a seemingly unoccupied building on the grounds of a proposed new Russian embassy near the Australian Parliament in Canberra. (Source: Associated Press)

A suspected lone Russian diplomat is apparently squatting on the site of Moscow's proposed embassy after the Australian government vetoed the plan on security grounds.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese dismissed the Russian act of defiance, saying a "bloke standing in the cold on a bit of grass in Canberra is not a threat to our national security".

Parliament passed emergency legislation last week blocking on security grounds Russia's lease on the largely empty block because the new embassy would have been too close to Parliament House.

A man has been living on the site in a portable building since Sunday when passersby first saw Australian Federal Police outside the fenced block in Canberra's Yarralumla diplomatic precinct.

The Russian Embassy refused to comment on a report in The Australian newspaper that the man seen smoking cigarettes outside his accommodation was a Russian diplomat.

The embassy also declined to explain why the man was on the site, saying in an email: "The Embassy does not comment (on) this."

Albanese said the issue would be "resolved" but did not detail how.

"Australia will stand up for our values and we will stand up for our national security and a bloke standing in the cold on a bit of grass in Canberra is not a threat to our national security," Albanese told reporters in a courtyard outside his Parliament House office.

The outdoor temperature at the time was eight degrees Celsius.

Australian National University international law expert Don Rothwell said occupying the site gave Russia no advantage in any legal challenge to their eviction.

"What they're doing is diplomatic civil disobedience in terms of indicating their displeasure with the action of the Australian government," Rothwell said.

Russia's only potential for legal challenge was over the amount of compensation that Australia offers for money already spent on construction and earthworks, Rothwell said.

If the man is a diplomat, he could claim diplomatic immunity if detained by police, who would then have to set him free.

The government could declare him persona non grata, which would mean his diplomatic immunity was revoked.

Such people are then usually given 48 hours to leave Australia or face arrest.

Russia could then send another diplomat to take his place, said Rothwell, who lives in Yarralumla and had noticed police outside the site on Sunday.

"That's the sort of scenario that I think the government would be keen to avoid," Rothwell said.

Albanese did not directly answer when asked if the government were considering revoking the man's diplomatic status.

"We're confident of our position that it will be resolved," Albanese said.

Albanese said he was not concerned by the possibility of a Russian court challenge.

"We actually support the law. Russia has not been real good at the law lately," Albanese said, referring the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Australian Federal Police did not immediately answer why the man had not been removed for trespassing.

Russia last week accused Australia of "Russophobic hysteria" for cancelling the lease, which follows a deterioration in relations since the Ukraine war began last year.

WorldAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Brisbane mother confesses to trying to kill baby daughter

Brisbane mother confesses to trying to kill baby daughter

The infant daughter was taken to hospital and treated for three days after paramedics were called out to the 24-year-old woman's residence north of Brisbane in March 2022.

19 mins ago

Red flags before Aus woman's brutal killing by partner

Red flags before Aus woman's brutal killing by partner

"My daughter needs me and you could easily take that away from her," the Victoria mother wrote. And then he did.

2:31pm

Koalas unfazed by drones as conservation goes hi-tech

Koalas unfazed by drones as conservation goes hi-tech

5:40am

'Ridiculous' claim of 'winky face' note dismissed in Aus murder case

'Ridiculous' claim of 'winky face' note dismissed in Aus murder case

9:28pm

Dying Australian pedophile priest admits abusing 72nd victim

Dying Australian pedophile priest admits abusing 72nd victim

8:12pm

Dingo warning after boy dragged under water in Queensland

Dingo warning after boy dragged under water in Queensland

Thu, Jun 22

More Stories

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

The jackpot has been building since a lucky Auckland winner took home $10.5 million in last month's Mother's Day draw.

Wed, Jun 21

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Sat, Jun 17

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

Sun, Mar 5

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Thu, May 25

Exclusive: Wesley College abuse survivor breaks silence

IN-DEPTH

Exclusive: Wesley College abuse survivor breaks silence

Sun, Mar 12

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Auckland Grammar won't let students buy single tickets to school ball

Auckland Grammar won't let students buy single tickets to school ball

8 mins ago

Exclusive: 8300 arrests made in first year of major gang crackdown

5:20

Exclusive: 8300 arrests made in first year of major gang crackdown

19 mins ago

Brisbane mother confesses to trying to kill baby daughter

Brisbane mother confesses to trying to kill baby daughter

44 mins ago

'Absolutely dead serious' - UFC boss on Zuckerberg/Musk fight

2:07

'Absolutely dead serious' - UFC boss on Zuckerberg/Musk fight

52 mins ago

Suspected Russian diplomat squatting on vetoed Canberra embassy site

Suspected Russian diplomat squatting on vetoed Canberra embassy site

5:56pm

Building evacuated, roads closed after 'chemical' smell in Akl CBD

Building evacuated, roads closed after 'chemical' smell in Akl CBD
1
2
3
4
5
6