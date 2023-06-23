World
AAP

Red flags before Aus woman's brutal killing by partner

2:31pm
Paul Philip McDonough assaulted Bekkie-Rae Curren-Trinca with such ferocity that doctors thought she had been in a car crash, the court heard.

Paul Philip McDonough assaulted Bekkie-Rae Curren-Trinca with such ferocity that doctors thought she had been in a car crash, the court heard. (Source: Facebook)

In the midst of a violent relationship, Bekkie-Rae Curren-Trinca knew she and her daughter deserved better and made a plan to leave.

Warning: This story contains graphic details of domestic violence

The 28-year-old mum was in contact with Warrnambool domestic violence support services and was ready to report Paul McDonough to police.

She called him out for his violence and control of her and made clear she didn't deserve what he had done to her through their six-month relationship.

"My daughter needs me and you could easily take that away from her," she wrote.

And then he did.

The events of November 2019 were full of red flags, Victorian Supreme Court Justice Mandy Fox told McDonough in sentencing him on Friday to 11 years and six months prison.

Curren-Trinca had been given support accommodation by domestic violence services, moved into a caravan park and stayed with various friends.

In late-November 2019 she was at the flat she and McDonough had shared, packing her belongings to leave him.

A friend saw and asked what she was doing.

She said McDonough had choked her and given her a hiding, and she couldn't be around him because he would kill her one day.

McDonough arrived home earlier than expected and neighbours saw him chasing her down the road.

They ran out of view and when she re-emerged she was limping badly and looking upset.

Another neighbour saw McDonough grab her like a rag doll and throw her two metres through the front door.

Through the night he assaulted her, hitting her multiple times all over her body.

When neighbours tried to check on them, McDonough told them to "come back later".

At 10am next day McDonough called an ambulance from a nearby phone box and said a lady at his home needed help.

Curren-Trinca was airlifted to Melbourne with severe face and head trauma.

Her body was covered in bruises, her hair matted with blood and her two black eyes were so swollen they couldn't be opened.

Bandages around her head had the words "no bone" written on them.

Her life support was turned off on December 4, 2019.

McDonough confessed to a friend who encouraged him to hand himself in to police.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

(Source: Breakfast)

Curren-Trinca's brother blames himself for not protecting his sister but realises he could not have stopped McDonough's violence.

Her sister and friends are shattered by the loss of the much loved woman, Justice Fox said.

The court heard McDonough had a stable upbringing but recalled being physically disciplined for poor behaviour.

He has a long drug history, including using ice regularly since 2013.

He told a psychologist he used ice in prison and when he had been abstinent he relapsed almost immediately upon his release.

An expert found it was more likely than not McDonough had schizophrenia but found no direct link between the condition and his killing of Curren-Trinca.

McDonough, who has already spent three years in custody, will be eligible for parole after serving at least eight-and-a-half years.

