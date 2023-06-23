World
Associated Press

King Charles III claims his 1st Royal Ascot winner

55 mins ago
Camilla, the Queen Consort and Britain's King Charles III react during a race at Ladies Day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting.

Camilla, the Queen Consort and Britain's King Charles III react during a race at Ladies Day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting. (Source: Associated Press)

King Charles III has claimed his first Royal Ascot winner as the reigning monarch.

Watching the race alongside Queen Camilla from the Royal Enclosure, the king saw Desert Hero — wearing the royal silks and an 18-1 shot — win by a short head in the King George V Stakes on Thursday (local time).

"Royal winners at the royal meeting are extremely special, especially this one," jockey Tom Marquand said. "It will live high in my career, probably at the top for the rest of my days in the saddle."

The king and queen were seen waving toward Marquand and Desert Hero after the race.

Desert Hero's trainer, William Haggas, said "the king and queen are absolutely thrilled".

"It is obviously very important for racing, but it is important that the king and queen enjoy it, which they clearly appear to do, and long may that continue," Haggas said.

The late Queen Elizabeth II was a big fan of horse racing and had 24 winners at Royal Ascot in her long reign.

In the signature race of the week at Ascot, Italian jockey Frankie Dettori won the Gold Cup for the ninth and final time when his horse, the aptly named Courage Mon Ami, held off Coltrane in the final furlong.

The 52-year-old Dettori is retiring at the end of the year after 36 years in the saddle.

After his trademark flying dismount, Dettori was handed the cup by the king and gave the queen a kiss.

"Nine Gold Cups — what can you say?" Dettori said. "I'm speechless, to be honest."

WorldRoyalty

SHARE ME

More Stories

Princess of Wales pays another tribute to Diana at procession

Princess of Wales pays another tribute to Diana at procession

Catherine again wore a piece of her late mother-in-law's jewellery.

Tue, Jun 20

Prince William wants to build social housing on private estate

Prince William wants to build social housing on private estate

It's part of his mission to end homelessness as he confirmed he is willing to have affordable properties built on the 130,000 acres of land he owns between Cornwall and Kent.

Mon, Jun 19

Prince William releases adorable photo to mark Father's Day

Prince William releases adorable photo to mark Father's Day

Sun, Jun 18

Harry and Meghan branded 'grifters' by Spotify boss

Harry and Meghan branded 'grifters' by Spotify boss

Sun, Jun 18

Kate, Princess of Wales, interrupted by burping baby

Kate, Princess of Wales, interrupted by burping baby

Fri, Jun 16

Troops faint in UK heat as Prince William reviews military parade

Troops faint in UK heat as Prince William reviews military parade

Sun, Jun 11

0:29

More Stories

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

The jackpot has been building since a lucky Auckland winner took home $10.5 million in last month's Mother's Day draw.

Wed, Jun 21

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Sat, Jun 17

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

Sun, Mar 5

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Thu, May 25

Exclusive: Wesley College abuse survivor breaks silence

IN-DEPTH

Exclusive: Wesley College abuse survivor breaks silence

Sun, Mar 12

Latest

Popular

0 min ago

Red flags before Aus woman's brutal killing by partner

Red flags before Aus woman's brutal killing by partner

1 min ago

Ko struggles in first round of women's PGA Championship

Ko struggles in first round of women's PGA Championship

16 mins ago

'Nuisance' quad bike seized by Ngāruawāhia police

'Nuisance' quad bike seized by Ngāruawāhia police

20 mins ago

US Navy detected implosion same day Titan sub vanished

0:59

US Navy detected implosion same day Titan sub vanished

37 mins ago

Canadian Senate passes bill requiring Google, Meta to pay for news

Canadian Senate passes bill requiring Google, Meta to pay for news

45 mins ago

French phenom Victor Wembanyama selected first in NBA draft

French phenom Victor Wembanyama selected first in NBA draft
1
2
3
4
5
6