Football
AAP

FIFA concerned about women's World Cup ticket sales in NZ

3:13pm
The Official Match Ball of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in Auckland.

The Official Match Ball of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in Auckland. (Source: Photosport)

Women's World Cup co-hosts New Zealand need to lift ticket sales in coming weeks given the relatively modest "selling power" of the national Football Ferns team, FIFA executive Sarai Bareman has said.

Bareman, FIFA's chief women's football officer, said she had less concerns about co-hosts Australia where a record crowd of more than 40,000 are expected for the Matildas' World Cup warmup match against France in Melbourne on July 14.

"I have to say my focus is a little bit more on New Zealand as we don't have the luxury of the Matildas here," Bareman told a New Zealand Herald podcast.

"In Australia, they are the darlings of the country. Sam Kerr is an absolute superstar and the whole country is in love with football because of the Matildas.

"There's that selling power that the Matildas have that we don't quite have here yet in New Zealand with the Football Ferns.

"So there's a bit more of a lift to do in the coming weeks."

More than one million tickets have been sold for the 20 July to 20 August World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, putting the tournament on track to become the most attended, stand-alone women's sporting event ever.

New Zealand, which is hosting 29 of the 64 matches, had sold nearly 250,000 tickets, local organisers told Reuters last week.

The Football Ferns have been on a 10-match winless streak dating back to 2022 and may struggle to reach the World Cup's knock-out rounds.

The home team are nonetheless expecting big crowds for their group matches, with Auckland's Eden Park tipped for a sell-out for the opener against Norway.

Australia, which has high expectations of the Matildas and thrilled in the men's team's advance to the knock-out phase of the World Cup in Qatar, is expecting record crowds at the women's tournament.

The biggest attendance for a stand-alone women's football match in Australia was 36,109 when the hosts played the world champion United States in November, 2021 at Sydney's Olympic Stadium.

Governing body Football Australia has said that record is set to be smashed at Melbourne's Docklands Stadium against France.

Australia's World Cup opener against Ireland was switched to Sydney's 69,000-capacity Olympic Stadium from the smaller Sydney Football Stadium due to high ticket demand.

FootballFIFA World Cup

SHARE ME

More Stories

Biden, Taylor Swift and more help name USWNT World Cup squad

Biden, Taylor Swift and more help name USWNT World Cup squad

The 23 players were selected for the United States team that will defend its title at the Women’s World Cup next month.

Thu, Jun 22

'Most beautiful game' - Football played in front of Aoraki/Mount Cook

'Most beautiful game' - Football played in front of Aoraki/Mount Cook

A sustainably constructed pitch hosted a game between two local schoolgirl sides to mark one month until kick-off of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Tue, Jun 20

FIFA ends standoff with broadcasters as World Cup deal reached

FIFA ends standoff with broadcasters as World Cup deal reached

Thu, Jun 15

New commentary style to make FIFA World Cup more accessible

New commentary style to make FIFA World Cup more accessible

Thu, Jun 15

3:51

All Women's World Cup players to get at least $49k prize money

All Women's World Cup players to get at least $49k prize money

Thu, Jun 8

Uniforms for FIFA Women's World Cup volunteers revealed

Uniforms for FIFA Women's World Cup volunteers revealed

Wed, May 17

More Stories

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

The jackpot has been building since a lucky Auckland winner took home $10.5 million in last month's Mother's Day draw.

Wed, Jun 21

'Scary' World Cup looms as All Blacks prepare for Rugby Championship

'Scary' World Cup looms as All Blacks prepare for Rugby Championship

Mon, Jun 19

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Sat, Jun 17

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

Sun, Mar 5

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Thu, May 25

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Inside Parliament: Please accept my resignation

Inside Parliament: Please accept my resignation

21 mins ago

Vern Cotter set to replace Leon MacDonald as new Blues coach

Vern Cotter set to replace Leon MacDonald as new Blues coach

34 mins ago

Shelters prepared as Tairāwhiti braces for more heavy rain

Shelters prepared as Tairāwhiti braces for more heavy rain

44 mins ago

US man gets 45 years for murder, rape of 80-year-old invalid

US man gets 45 years for murder, rape of 80-year-old invalid

4:00pm

Exclusive: Emotional Robertson ready for last Crusaders dance

Exclusive: Emotional Robertson ready for last Crusaders dance

3:55pm

South Korean mum accused of killing babies, keeping bodies in freezer

South Korean mum accused of killing babies, keeping bodies in freezer
1
2
3
4
5
6