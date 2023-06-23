World
AAP

Brisbane mother confesses to trying to kill baby daughter

18 mins ago
A psychiatrist's report said the woman had quite complex PTSD.

A psychiatrist's report said the woman had quite complex PTSD. (Source: AAP)

Weeks after her daughter's hospital stint failed to raise suspicion, a guilt-ridden woman confessed to police she had tried to kill the five-month-old.

The infant daughter was taken to hospital and treated for three days after paramedics were called out to the 24-year-old woman's residence north of Brisbane in March 2022.

"There was no investigation, there were no concerns, the department of Child Safety was not involved," defence barrister Chris Wilson said of the daughter's hospital stay.

However, more than three weeks later the woman picked up the phone and told police what had happened.

In what was described as a spontaneous act, the woman covered the child's mouth and nose with her hands until her daughter appeared lifeless.

"She admitted to police that she did think she had killed (the daughter) at that point," the crown prosecutor told the Supreme Court in Brisbane.

The court heard there was a "lack of bond" to the child, with the woman telling police she had become pregnant after being raped and did not know the identity of the daughter's father.

While the woman called an ambulance, the child regained consciousness and started crying.

Once it was clear her daughter was still alive the woman did not persist and there was genuine remorse, the prosecutor said.

The child had not suffered any long-term health problems and had "met or exceeded" developmental milestones, the court heard.

The woman was not intoxicated at the time but was when she rang police in the early morning weeks later to confess, Wilson said.

"Nobody knew, nobody was asking," he said of her offending.

"This confession came as a build-up of guilt and clearly remorse, there is no other reason for it.

"It's a level of remorse and confession that is extremely rarely seen in these courts."

The woman suffered bullying at high school before having a relationship with a man her mother described as "volatile", the court heard.

"It is clear from the statements (the woman) has made to the psychiatrist that there was more to that relationship in terms of domestic violence and coercive control," the prosecutor said.

After separating from the man, she became pregnant with her daughter.

A psychiatrist's report said the woman had quite complex PTSD.

Justice Thomas Bradley said it was unlikely the woman - who has no criminal history - would have been charged if she had not confessed and was entitled to extraordinary leniency.

However, he said there were very distressing elements to her offending against a defenceless child and it had to be reflected in the sentence.

The woman - now 25 - pleaded guilty to attempted murder and broke down sobbing when she was sentenced to six years in prison.

She will be eligible for parole in October.

WorldCrime and JusticeAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Suspected Russian diplomat squatting on vetoed Canberra embassy site

Suspected Russian diplomat squatting on vetoed Canberra embassy site

Australian PM Anthony Albanese said a "bloke standing in the cold on a bit of grass in Canberra is not a threat to our national security".

50 mins ago

Vatican reports new leads on missing Italian schoolgirl

Vatican reports new leads on missing Italian schoolgirl

The cold case of Emanuela Orlandi again rose to prominence with the release of Vatican Girl on Netflix.

5:09pm

South Korean mum accused of killing babies, keeping bodies in freezer

South Korean mum accused of killing babies, keeping bodies in freezer

3:55pm

Red flags before Aus woman's brutal killing by partner

Red flags before Aus woman's brutal killing by partner

2:31pm

Koalas unfazed by drones as conservation goes hi-tech

Koalas unfazed by drones as conservation goes hi-tech

5:40am

'Ridiculous' claim of 'winky face' note dismissed in Aus murder case

'Ridiculous' claim of 'winky face' note dismissed in Aus murder case

9:28pm

More Stories

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

The jackpot has been building since a lucky Auckland winner took home $10.5 million in last month's Mother's Day draw.

Wed, Jun 21

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Sat, Jun 17

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

Sun, Mar 5

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Thu, May 25

Exclusive: Wesley College abuse survivor breaks silence

IN-DEPTH

Exclusive: Wesley College abuse survivor breaks silence

Sun, Mar 12

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Auckland Grammar won't let students buy single tickets to school ball

Auckland Grammar won't let students buy single tickets to school ball

6 mins ago

Exclusive: 8300 arrests made in first year of major gang crackdown

5:20

Exclusive: 8300 arrests made in first year of major gang crackdown

18 mins ago

Brisbane mother confesses to trying to kill baby daughter

Brisbane mother confesses to trying to kill baby daughter

43 mins ago

'Absolutely dead serious' - UFC boss on Zuckerberg/Musk fight

2:07

'Absolutely dead serious' - UFC boss on Zuckerberg/Musk fight

50 mins ago

Suspected Russian diplomat squatting on vetoed Canberra embassy site

Suspected Russian diplomat squatting on vetoed Canberra embassy site

5:56pm

Building evacuated, roads closed after 'chemical' smell in Akl CBD

Building evacuated, roads closed after 'chemical' smell in Akl CBD
1
2
3
4
5
6