Brazilians in Aus sentenced for importing cocaine hidden in Xbox

Two Brazilians have been sentenced in Australia for their roles in importing 2kg of cocaine into the country, hidden in an Xbox.

The pair, a 25-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, pleaded guilty.

The cocaine was imported from Portugal in 2021.

"The AFP (Australian Federal Police) launched an investigation in March 2021, after Australian Border Force (ABF) officers at Brisbane Airport intercepted a package bound for a Gold Coast address," a police statement said.

The Xbox in its packaging as it was seized at the border. (Source: AFP)

"Officers examined the Xbox gaming console inside and discovered two packages containing white powder hidden beside the console's motherboard. Testing returned a positive result for cocaine.

"Investigations revealed the pair had accepted the delivery of the package on behalf of an alleged criminal syndicate in Brazil."

AFP detective superintendent Adrian Telfer said the drugs could've been sold over 10,000 individual street deals.

"Across Australia, 1800 people were admitted to hospital in 2020-21 for cocaine-related issues – almost five each day on average," he said, adding the cocaine had an estimated street value of NZ$872,000.

The cocaine authorities found in the Xbox. (Source: AFP)

"The AFP continues to work closely with partners to not only stop illicit drugs from causing harm in the community, but also prevent hundreds of thousands of dollars going into the pockets of criminals to fund future drug importations."

Australian Border Force commander James Copeman said "importing drugs is no video game".

He said that authorities "will stop at nothing to counter the scourge of illegal drug importations".

The man was sentenced to five years and six months' imprisonment with a non-parole period of two years.

The woman was sentenced to five years' imprisonment with a non-parole period of two years.