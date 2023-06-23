All five crew onboard Titanic sub are dead after 'implosion'

All five crew onboard the Titan submersible are dead after a "catastrophic implosion", the US Coast Guard says.

A debris field was found in the search area earlier today by a remotely operated underwater robot.

Rear Admiral John Mauger confirmed in a press conference that the debris belonged to the Titan.

He said the tail cone was found about 488m from the bow of the Titanic.

"The debris is consistent with the catastrophic implosion of the vessel," Mauger announced.

He said the families of the crew had been "immediately notified".

"The outpouring of support in this highly complex search operation has been great appreciated. Our most heartfelt condolences go out to the friends and loved ones of the crew."

In a statement on Friday morning, OceanGate said: "We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost.

"These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans. Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew.

"This is an extremely sad time for our dedicated employees who are exhausted and grieving deeply over this loss. The entire OceanGate family is deeply grateful for the countless men and women from multiple organisations of the international community who expedited wide-ranging resources and have worked so very hard on this mission.

"We appreciate their commitment to finding these five explorers, and their days and nights of tireless work in support of our crew and their families.

"This is a very sad time for the entire explorer community, and for each of the family members of those lost at sea.

"We respectfully ask that the privacy of these families be respected during this most painful time."

The Titan was estimated to have about a four-day supply of breathable air when it launched on Monday in the North Atlantic — but experts emphasised that was an imprecise approximation to begin with and could be extended if passengers had taken measures to conserve breathable air.

Rescuers rushed ships, planes and other equipment to the site of the disappearance.

Authorities hoped underwater sounds might help narrow the search, whose coverage area wound up being twice the size of Connecticut and in waters 4km deep. Underwater noises were detected in the search area on Wednesday.

The Titan was reported overdue on Monday about 700km south of St. John's, Newfoundland, as it was on its way to where the iconic ocean liner sank more than a century ago.

OceanGate Expeditions, which led the trip, has been chronicling the Titanic's decay and the underwater ecosystem around it via yearly voyages since 2021.