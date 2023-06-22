US father allegedly killed neighbours over indecent exposure

An Idaho father killed a neighbouring family because he was upset that the neighbour’s 18-year-old son had reportedly exposed himself to the man’s children, a police document alleges.

Majorjon Kaylor, 31, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the Father's Day shooting in Kellogg, 644km north of Boise.

Kaylor shot and killed Kenneth Guardipee, 65; his daughter Kenna Guardipee, 41; and her sons 18-year-old Devin Smith and 16-year-old Aiken Smith, an Idaho State Police detective said in a probable cause affidavit that was released on Wednesday afternoon.

Kaylor and his wife, Kaylie Kaylor, told investigators that they were upset because Devin Smith had exposed himself in front of his bedroom window in view of the Kaylors' young daughters several days earlier. The families shared a duplex, and the girls were playing in the yard when the exposure allegedly occurred.

The alleged indecent exposure was reported to the police, and the police report was forwarded to the county prosecutor the same day so a criminal charge could be filed, Kellogg Police Chief Paul Twidt told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

But on Monday, the Kaylors argued with Kenna and Kenneth Guardipee over how the allegation was being handled.

That's when Majorjon Kaylor shot both adults near their front door before going inside the family's apartment to kill the two sons, according to probable cause affidavit.

Prosecutors say Majorjon Kaylor, who lived upstairs in this duplex home in Kellogg, Idaho, shot and killed the family that lived downstairs. (Source: Associated Press)

Kaylor made his first appearance in court Tuesday and is being held without bond. He has not yet entered a plea, and a preliminary hearing has been set for July 3. Prosecutors could seek the death penalty, but they don't have to inform the court of their plans until 60 days after a plea is entered.

After the shooting, Kaylie Kaylor told police that her husband had warned authorities that if an indecent exposure were to happen again that he "was going to take care of it, which she indicated she interpreted as more like beating someone up", Idaho State Police Detective Justin Klitch wrote in the affidavit.

She also told the detective that after the shootings, her husband handed her his wallet, keys and phone and told her to tell their children that "he protected them", according to the affidavit.

When police arrived at the duplex to respond to two 911 calls about the shooting, Majorjon Kaylor was still there.

Majorjon Kaylor told police that he was suspicious of Devin Smith and concerned about his own kids, and that he felt the Guardipees weren't taking his concerns seriously, the affidavit said.

"Kaylor said he 'Snapped,' 'Lost it,' and 'Did something about it,'" Klitch wrote.

The charging documents allege the shootings of the two oldest victims were "premeditated and/or to execute vengeance". The other killings were allegedly "premeditated, to executive vengeance, and/or committed in the perpetration of burglary", according to the charging documents.

Under Idaho law, it is considered burglary to enter a house, room or apartment with the intent to commit a felony such as murder.