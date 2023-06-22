World
Associated Press

Tiger King star Doc Antle convicted of wildlife trafficking

6:45pm
This image provided by the Horry County Sheriff's Office in Conway, S.C., shows Bhagavan "Doc" Antle, wild animal trainer featured in the popular Netflix series “Tiger King”, who has been convicted of wildlife trafficking in Virginia,

This image provided by the Horry County Sheriff's Office in Conway, S.C., shows Bhagavan "Doc" Antle, wild animal trainer featured in the popular Netflix series “Tiger King”, who has been convicted of wildlife trafficking in Virginia, (Source: Associated Press)

A wild animal trainer featured in the popular Netflix series Tiger King has been convicted of wildlife trafficking in Virginia, the attorney general’s office announced.

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle was accused of illegally buying endangered lion cubs in Frederick County, Virginia, for display and profit at his South Carolina zoo, Attorney General Jason Miyares said in a news release. A jury convicted Antle of two felony counts each of wildlife trafficking and conspiring to wildlife traffic.

Antle, who owns the Myrtle Beach Safari, appeared in Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, a Netflix documentary miniseries that focused on tiger breeders.

The jury acquitted Antle of five counts of animal cruelty and Judge Alexander Iden dismissed four additional animal cruelty charges against Antle and all charges against his two adult daughters, The Winchester Star reported.

Prosecutor Michelle Welch said Myrtle Beach Safari's lucrative petting zoo motivated Antle to maintain a steady supply of immature lion cubs that he purchased from Wilson’s Wild Animal Park near Winchester, calling the arrangement a “cub pipeline” from Virginia to South Carolina.

When Antle and Keith Wilson, the park's former owner, began doing business in 2015, it was still legal to buy and sell lions, Welch said. But after lions were designated as an endangered species in December 2015, lions could only be traded between zoos and wildlife preserves that were part of an established breeding programme and had permits. There were three illegal cub exchanges in 2017, 2018 and 2019, Welch said.

Antle was indicted in 2020 on several offences including felony counts of wildlife trafficking and conspiracy. In August 2019, 119 animals — including lions, tigers, bears, camels, goats and water buffalo — were seized from Wilson’s roadside zoo after a judge found that Wilson “cruelly treated, neglected, or deprived” the animals of adequate care.

Wilson testified that Antle paid him in advance under the guise of a donation. He said Antle paid $2,500 to $3,000 per cub with the exception of the 2017 transaction when Antle traded three lynx kittens for three lion cubs.

Wilson is charged with nine misdemeanour counts of animal cruelty and 10 felony counts of selling an endangered species and a hearing in his case is scheduled for Friday.

Defence attorney Erin Harrigan called Antle’s prosecution politically motivated in response to a growing public outcry against wild animals being exploited for entertainment purposes.

“This has been an agenda in search of a crime from the beginning of the investigation,” Harrigan said.

Harrigan maintained that the cubs were gifts and Antle sent Wilson donations for an expanded tiger habitat.

“These were not sales,” Harrigan said.

Iden allowed Antle, who faces up to 20 years in prison, to remain free on bond pending sentencing on September 14.

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Pilot arrested after allegedly showing up drunk to NYC-bound flight

Pilot arrested after allegedly showing up drunk to NYC-bound flight

The 61-year-old was taken into custody and the flight was cancelled.

22 mins ago

Ex-Titanic sub passengers describe it as a ‘kamikaze operation’

Ex-Titanic sub passengers describe it as a ‘kamikaze operation’

A former Titanic tourist sub passenger has told US media he signed a waiver that "mentions death three times on the first page".

5:18pm

Alleged US festival shooter was high on psychedelic mushrooms

Alleged US festival shooter was high on psychedelic mushrooms

5:04pm

US campus assault suspect eludes arrest for 2 years

US campus assault suspect eludes arrest for 2 years

3:32pm

Diver on Titanic sub spoke on likely fate if stuck on ocean floor

Diver on Titanic sub spoke on likely fate if stuck on ocean floor

3:14pm

0:32

US father allegedly killed neighbours over indecent exposure

US father allegedly killed neighbours over indecent exposure

2:20pm

More Stories

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

The jackpot has been building since a lucky Auckland winner took home $10.5 million in last month's Mother's Day draw.

8:29pm

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

The jackpot has been building since a lucky Auckland winner took home $10.5 million in last month's Mother's Day draw.

Sat, Jun 17

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Sat, Jun 10

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Thu, May 25

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

Sun, Mar 5

Exclusive: Wesley College abuse survivor breaks silence

IN-DEPTH

Exclusive: Wesley College abuse survivor breaks silence

Sun, Mar 12

Latest

Popular

22 mins ago

Pilot arrested after allegedly showing up drunk to NYC-bound flight

Pilot arrested after allegedly showing up drunk to NYC-bound flight

48 mins ago

Govt says it won't pay for Taylor Swift to tour New Zealand

Govt says it won't pay for Taylor Swift to tour New Zealand

6:45pm

Tiger King star Doc Antle convicted of wildlife trafficking

Tiger King star Doc Antle convicted of wildlife trafficking

6:29pm

Pacific Update: Fijian labelled hero for saving man from UK reservoir

6:09

Pacific Update: Fijian labelled hero for saving man from UK reservoir

6:13pm

'Concerns' for missing 75-year-old Northland man

'Concerns' for missing 75-year-old Northland man

6:01pm

Govt criticised over confusing process to change vape rules

Govt criticised over confusing process to change vape rules
1
2
3
4
5
6