Red warning, evacuations as heavy rain saturates East Coast

Residents in Te Karaka are being asked to evacuate as heavy rain continues to pelt the East Coast.

Tairāwhiti is under a red heavy rain warning from 3pm this afternoon to noon on Sunday.

The heaviest rain is expected today and again from Friday evening to Sunday morning.

Peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h are forecast, and thunderstorms are possible.

"This rain is expected to cause dangerous river conditions and significant flooding," MetService warn.

"Slips and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities."

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence wrote on Facebook about 2pm that the Waipaoa River has exceeded 7.5m and is expected to keep rising.

The evacuation centre is at the local school.

"If you live by a river and you're concerned, please make a decision to evacuate during daylight hours," it said.

Tairāwhiti Emergency Management manager Ben Green also urged residents to evacuate before it's dark.

"Rivers are already very high in our region," he said.

"The water table is also very high in our region and this extra rain over the weekend will cause surface flooding.

"Our roads are still fragile and we ask everyone to please take extra care and drive to the conditions."

Green added that landslips were already being reported in the region. He urged anyone wanting flood alerts to sign up online.

And a number of roads have already been affected by the severe weather.

SH35 OKITU TO RUATORIA, GISBORNE - FLOODING - 2:50PM

The road is now CLOSED due to flooding. Please avoid this area or delay your journey if possible. ^SG pic.twitter.com/pWSl7wjBB4 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) June 22, 2023

SH35 from Okitu to Ruatoria is closed until further notice, as is SH2 from Matawai to Ormond.

The latest updates are available at the Waka Kotahi website. Detours are not in place for either closure.

It comes after the region was battered by Cyclone Gabrielle earlier this year, leaving the ground soaked.

"Periods of prolonged rain are forecast for northern and eastern areas of the North Island and the northeast of the South Island, which will be heavy at times, and also affect areas that are already saturated from recent rainfall," MetService said.

"It's heartbreaking, what's happening in our town," Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz said last week.

"There's so much uncertainty, still."

Severe weather warnings

MetService has issued a number of severe weather warnings for parts of Aotearoa.

Orange heavy rain warnings are in place for the Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty west of Te Puke from 9am today to 3pm tomorrow; the Ruahine Range, Kaweka Forest Park, and Hawke's Bay from SH5 southwards from 9am today to midnight Saturday; and eastern Marlborough south of Ward from 9am this morning to 3pm Saturday.

Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group has warned rivers are rising in the region.

"This may result in river channels being full, and possibly some may move outside their normal channels - but still within the floodplain, or to the bottom of any stop banks," a spokesperson said.

"There may also be localised ponding in some areas."