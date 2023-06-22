New Zealand
1News

Red warning, evacuations as heavy rain saturates East Coast

12 mins ago
Rain radar over east coast of North Island on Thursday afternoon.

Rain radar over east coast of North Island on Thursday afternoon. (Source: MetService)

Residents in Te Karaka are being asked to evacuate as heavy rain continues to pelt the East Coast.

Tairāwhiti is under a red heavy rain warning from 3pm this afternoon to noon on Sunday.

The heaviest rain is expected today and again from Friday evening to Sunday morning.

If you are safe and have photos or video of the weather, please send them to: news@tvnz.co.nz

Peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h are forecast, and thunderstorms are possible.

"This rain is expected to cause dangerous river conditions and significant flooding," MetService warn.

"Slips and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities."

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence wrote on Facebook about 2pm that the Waipaoa River has exceeded 7.5m and is expected to keep rising.

The evacuation centre is at the local school.

"If you live by a river and you're concerned, please make a decision to evacuate during daylight hours," it said.

Tairāwhiti Emergency Management manager Ben Green also urged residents to evacuate before it's dark.

"Rivers are already very high in our region," he said.

"The water table is also very high in our region and this extra rain over the weekend will cause surface flooding.

"Our roads are still fragile and we ask everyone to please take extra care and drive to the conditions."

Green added that landslips were already being reported in the region. He urged anyone wanting flood alerts to sign up online.

And a number of roads have already been affected by the severe weather.

SH35 from Okitu to Ruatoria is closed until further notice, as is SH2 from Matawai to Ormond.

The latest updates are available at the Waka Kotahi website. Detours are not in place for either closure.

It comes after the region was battered by Cyclone Gabrielle earlier this year, leaving the ground soaked.

"Periods of prolonged rain are forecast for northern and eastern areas of the North Island and the northeast of the South Island, which will be heavy at times, and also affect areas that are already saturated from recent rainfall," MetService said.

"It's heartbreaking, what's happening in our town," Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz said last week.

"There's so much uncertainty, still."

Severe weather warnings

MetService has issued a number of severe weather warnings for parts of Aotearoa.

Orange heavy rain warnings are in place for the Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty west of Te Puke from 9am today to 3pm tomorrow; the Ruahine Range, Kaweka Forest Park, and Hawke's Bay from SH5 southwards from 9am today to midnight Saturday; and eastern Marlborough south of Ward from 9am this morning to 3pm Saturday.

Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group has warned rivers are rising in the region.

"This may result in river channels being full, and possibly some may move outside their normal channels - but still within the floodplain, or to the bottom of any stop banks," a spokesperson said.

"There may also be localised ponding in some areas."

New ZealandWeather NewsGisborne

SHARE ME

More Stories

Already saturated areas in North Island in for heavy rain

Already saturated areas in North Island in for heavy rain

A number of heavy rain watches are now in force for northern parts of the country.

Tue, Jun 20

Heavy rain in store for Tairāwhiti, Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa

Heavy rain in store for Tairāwhiti, Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa

An orange heavy rain warning is in place for Tairāwhiti and parts of the Wairoa District into this afternoon.

Mon, Jun 19

Thousands of pyjamas donated to keep cyclone-hit communities warm

Thousands of pyjamas donated to keep cyclone-hit communities warm

Sun, Jun 18

2:19

Heavy rain hits Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, more expected

Heavy rain hits Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, more expected

Sun, Jun 18

Gisborne council takes months to remove tree damming creek behind home

Gisborne council takes months to remove tree damming creek behind home

Sat, Jun 17

New flights from Napier to Wairoa and Gisborne announced

New flights from Napier to Wairoa and Gisborne announced

Fri, Jun 16

More Stories

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

The jackpot has been building since a lucky Auckland winner took home $10.5 million in last month's Mother's Day draw.

8:29pm

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

The jackpot has been building since a lucky Auckland winner took home $10.5 million in last month's Mother's Day draw.

Sat, Jun 17

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Sat, Jun 10

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Thu, May 25

Heavy rain, possible tornadoes as run of golden weather ends up north

Heavy rain, possible tornadoes as run of golden weather ends up north

Thu, Jun 15

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

Sun, Mar 5

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

Red warning, evacuations as heavy rain saturates East Coast

Red warning, evacuations as heavy rain saturates East Coast

24 mins ago

Cooking gas explosion kills 31 people at restaurant in China

Cooking gas explosion kills 31 people at restaurant in China

39 mins ago

US campus assault suspect eludes arrest for 2 years

US campus assault suspect eludes arrest for 2 years

50 mins ago

Diver on Titanic sub spoke on likely fate if stuck on ocean floor

0:32

Diver on Titanic sub spoke on likely fate if stuck on ocean floor

3:00pm

'Tremendous talent' - Aaron Smith on new All Black Cam Roigard

'Tremendous talent' - Aaron Smith on new All Black Cam Roigard

2:51pm

'It's our backyard' - Chiefs calling all cowbells for Super Final

'It's our backyard' - Chiefs calling all cowbells for Super Final
1
2
3
4
5
6