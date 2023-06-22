Queensland seal State of Origin series with big win over NSW

Billy Slater is adamant his Queensland side can raise the bar higher again after thumping NSW 32-6 to retain State of Origin bragging rights and seal a 2-0 series win in Brisbane.

The Blues lost centre Tom Trbojevic to injury in the third minute but still had ample opportunity to build an early lead in front of 52,433 fans at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Maroons' defence held strong until their clinical offence hit top gear, coach Slater's men now eyeing the first Origin clean sweep since 2010 in Sydney's dead-rubber.

Slater preached of the Maroons' spirit post-game but it was a win built just as much on sharp execution of clever tactics with and without the ball.

"They're better than that too; they're just getting started," Slater said.

"Proud is an understatement. I couldn't believe how proud I was (after game three in 2022), and they just keep raising the bar.

"The stats have been against this team for a long time, they just keep rising above it."

Indeed, the Blues enjoyed 64 per cent of territory but paid the price for a lack of polish as the Maroons ran in six tries to one.

Captain Daly Cherry-Evans produced the match-turning moment, chasing down a flying Stephen Crichton then making a break of his own that led to the Maroons' second try.

"There was a whole heap of want in that action, a whole heap of Queenslander in that action and he had a whole heap of mates there to back him up," Slater said.

Valentine Holmes scored twice to bring his Origin tally to 13 - good enough for third on the all-time Origin list - fullback Reece Walsh was an ever-present danger and prop Lindsay Collins produced another barnstormer to claim man of the match.

There was drama late though with Walsh and Jarome Luai sent off for head-butting each other and Josh Addo-Carr sin-binned for a swinging arm on the Maroons fullback that both coaches were keen to play down.

The Blues' script was torn up when centre Trbojevic left the game with a pectoral injury, versatile back-rower Cameron Murray left on the bench and hooker Damien Cook instead deployed in the unfamiliar position.

The South Sydney rake, used on the left with Crichton shifted to the right, was heavily involved but often for all the wrong reasons.

Twice play broke down on his edge despite the Blues having numbers, while Jeremiah Nanai stepped Cook for an early line break.

Xavier Coates finishes a try against New South Wales. (Source: Photosport)

Both of Holmes' tries came in his corner, the first a grounded high ball he got his fingertips on and the second a diving effort after calmly collecting a half-volley.

Finally the Blues found a reply, Cook busting the Queensland defence in broken play.

But it was a fleeting moment of respite, as Walsh again tormented Cook's right edge to put Xavier Coates over for another try before Nanai drove the final nail into the coffin.

Payne Haas (165 run metres, 34 tackles) was immense in a beaten side while Mitch Moses looked dangerous early as he attempted to fill the injured Nathan Cleary's shoes as Blues halfback, but had little influence beyond that.

Blues coach Brad Fittler deflected talk about his future in the job and refused to analyse his interchange use or selections post-game.

"I spoke to Cookie about it, that could happen and I thought he did a great job," he said.

'You can't cover every position.

"It would have been a bit more interesting if he (Trbojevic) was out there but you've got to hand it to their defence.

"Rarely did we look like we were going to break them."