Property market downturn could be nearing end - Corelogic

5 mins ago
House keys (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

The end of the property market downturn appears to be in sight, with house sales recording their first annual increase in two years.

New data from property research firm CoreLogic showed the number of houses sold in May rose 7.5% compared to the same time last year.

It was the first yearly increase in home sales since 2021.

However there were fewer homes for sale, with new listings over the month ending early June down 28% year-on-year, 20% below the previous five-year average.

Chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said with consecutive interest rate hikes and tighter lending rules, the market appeared to be reaching a trough.

"While it's probably too early to emphatically call it a new trend, it is now looking more certain that sales volumes have finally bottomed out," he said.

"As the flow of new listings remains low against a backdrop of rising sales, we are starting to see a tightening of stock on the market, which in turn may start to contribute to competitive price pressures.

"Available listings are about five per cent lower than this time last year, with stock tightening in key regions such as Auckland, Bay of Plenty, and Wellington."

Davidson said factors including the broad peak of mortgage rates and strong labour market should underpin some growth later in the year.

"The end of the downturn doesn't suddenly mean the start of an upturn, however.

"After all, housing affordability is still stretched, and caps on debt to income ratios loom large in 2024."

New ZealandPropertyEconomy

