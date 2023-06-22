World
Pilot arrested after allegedly showing up drunk to NYC-bound flight

22 mins ago
Image of a Delta Airline flight

Image of a Delta Airline flight (Source: istock.com)

A Delta Airlines pilot has been arrested after he allegedly showed up drunk before his scheduled flight from Edinburgh to New York.

The 61-year-old pilot's arrest led to the cancellation of the flight.

Passengers were then "reaccommodated on other flights," Delta said in a statement.

"We apologise to customers impacted by this cancellation," the airline added.

The pilot was charged with violating a UK law barring pilots and transport operators from being intoxicated on the job.

It is unclear whether the pilot is still employed by the carrier.

“Delta is assisting the authorities with their on-going investigation," a spokesperson for the airline said.

