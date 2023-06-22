Politics
AAP

Govt says it won't pay for Taylor Swift to tour New Zealand

50 mins ago
Taylor Swift and Grant Robertson.

Taylor Swift and Grant Robertson. (Source: Getty / Q+A)

Despite disappointment from upset Swifties, New Zealand's Finance Minister says he won't fund a visit from pop superstar Taylor Swift.

NZ was left off the music icon's latest global tour, which takes in Sydney and Melbourne.

The chief executive of Auckland's Eden Park stadium, Nick Sautner, said he was not able to compete with taxpayer-funded Australian efforts.

"It's an extremely competitive market," he told RNZ.

"There's significant investment from the state and federal governments in Australia.

"Like many Kiwis, we're extremely disappointed at the news.

"There's a huge fanbase here."

Sautner considered extraordinary measures to try and lure Swift to Auckland, attempting to enlist New Zealand's own political superstar.

"I reached out to Jacinda Ardern, our local MP and also a fan of music and fan of Eden Park, and I said to her that as a powerful woman on the world stage, it might be something that she might be able to assist with," he said.

"Whether it be reaching out on social media or penning a letter... unfortunately she was probably a bit busy at the end of March and didn't get to it."

Ardern's office did not respond to a request for comment.

NZ has a $50 million major events fund predominantly used to support sports events.

Despite the huge economic draw of a Swift concert, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said he wasn't disposed to spending taxpayer funds on landing the pop star.

"It would be terrific for Taylor Swift to come to New Zealand and many, many people would enjoy that greatly but that isn't something that the government is going to be involved in," he said.

Asked to name one of Swift's songs, Robertson instead said he was a fan of the Dunedin sound, an indie pop-rock movement from the 1980s.

Opposition campaign spokesman Chris Bishop said he was a fan.

"I'm a Swiftie," he said. "I'm going to Sydney but I'd rather go see her at Auckland.

"It'd be fantastic to have her here but I don't really think it should be a government priority."

Sautner said the door was still open for Swift to come to NZ.

"I'd encourage all those Swifties out there to get in contact with Taylor on social channels and say, 'come to Aotearoa'," he said.

New ZealandMusicPolitics

SHARE ME

More Stories

Begging ban on the cards in Rotorua after public concern

Begging ban on the cards in Rotorua after public concern

A prominent Rotorua businessman said customers were "pestered" and staff had to be given panic buttons as beggar numbers rose.

4:36pm

Hipkins disagrees with Biden's assessment Xi Jinping a 'dictator'

Hipkins disagrees with Biden's assessment Xi Jinping a 'dictator'

The prime minister is set to meet President Xi in China next week.

1:51pm

0:20

Full video: PM Chris Hipkins speaks with media from Lower Hutt

Full video: PM Chris Hipkins speaks with media from Lower Hutt

12:35pm

Michael Wood: Labour's 'wheels have fallen off' - National MP

Michael Wood: Labour's 'wheels have fallen off' - National MP

8:54am

10:35

Gore Mayor Ben Bell, councillors apologise to CEO Stephen Parry

Gore Mayor Ben Bell, councillors apologise to CEO Stephen Parry

Wed, Jun 21

Minister attacks 'Mr Tesla' while defending Oranga Tamariki

Minister attacks 'Mr Tesla' while defending Oranga Tamariki

Wed, Jun 21

15:04

More Stories

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

The jackpot has been building since a lucky Auckland winner took home $10.5 million in last month's Mother's Day draw.

8:29pm

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

The jackpot has been building since a lucky Auckland winner took home $10.5 million in last month's Mother's Day draw.

Sat, Jun 17

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Sat, Jun 10

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Thu, May 25

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

Sun, Mar 5

Exclusive: Wesley College abuse survivor breaks silence

IN-DEPTH

Exclusive: Wesley College abuse survivor breaks silence

Sun, Mar 12

Latest

Popular

23 mins ago

Pilot arrested after allegedly showing up drunk to NYC-bound flight

Pilot arrested after allegedly showing up drunk to NYC-bound flight

50 mins ago

Govt says it won't pay for Taylor Swift to tour New Zealand

Govt says it won't pay for Taylor Swift to tour New Zealand

6:45pm

Tiger King star Doc Antle convicted of wildlife trafficking

Tiger King star Doc Antle convicted of wildlife trafficking

6:29pm

Pacific Update: Fijian labelled hero for saving man from UK reservoir

6:09

Pacific Update: Fijian labelled hero for saving man from UK reservoir

6:13pm

'Concerns' for missing 75-year-old Northland man

'Concerns' for missing 75-year-old Northland man

6:01pm

Govt criticised over confusing process to change vape rules

Govt criticised over confusing process to change vape rules
1
2
3
4
5
6