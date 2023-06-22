Govt says it won't pay for Taylor Swift to tour New Zealand

Despite disappointment from upset Swifties, New Zealand's Finance Minister says he won't fund a visit from pop superstar Taylor Swift.

NZ was left off the music icon's latest global tour, which takes in Sydney and Melbourne.

The chief executive of Auckland's Eden Park stadium, Nick Sautner, said he was not able to compete with taxpayer-funded Australian efforts.

"It's an extremely competitive market," he told RNZ.

"There's significant investment from the state and federal governments in Australia.

"Like many Kiwis, we're extremely disappointed at the news.

"There's a huge fanbase here."

Sautner considered extraordinary measures to try and lure Swift to Auckland, attempting to enlist New Zealand's own political superstar.

"I reached out to Jacinda Ardern, our local MP and also a fan of music and fan of Eden Park, and I said to her that as a powerful woman on the world stage, it might be something that she might be able to assist with," he said.

"Whether it be reaching out on social media or penning a letter... unfortunately she was probably a bit busy at the end of March and didn't get to it."

Ardern's office did not respond to a request for comment.

NZ has a $50 million major events fund predominantly used to support sports events.

Despite the huge economic draw of a Swift concert, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said he wasn't disposed to spending taxpayer funds on landing the pop star.

"It would be terrific for Taylor Swift to come to New Zealand and many, many people would enjoy that greatly but that isn't something that the government is going to be involved in," he said.

Asked to name one of Swift's songs, Robertson instead said he was a fan of the Dunedin sound, an indie pop-rock movement from the 1980s.

Opposition campaign spokesman Chris Bishop said he was a fan.

"I'm a Swiftie," he said. "I'm going to Sydney but I'd rather go see her at Auckland.

"It'd be fantastic to have her here but I don't really think it should be a government priority."

Sautner said the door was still open for Swift to come to NZ.

"I'd encourage all those Swifties out there to get in contact with Taylor on social channels and say, 'come to Aotearoa'," he said.