World
AAP

Dying Australian pedophile priest admits abusing 72nd victim

8:12pm
Father Gerald Ridsdale outside court with George Pell (right), 15 August 1993.

Father Gerald Ridsdale outside court with George Pell (right), 15 August 1993. (Source: Getty)

Pedophile Catholic priest Gerald Ridsdale has made a deathbed confession to sexually abusing his 72nd victim.

The 89-year-old has been in prison since 1994 and is currently serving a maximum 39-year sentence for abusing dozens of child victims when he worked as a priest at multiple schools and churches across Victoria.

In October last year, his earliest release date was extended to April 2027 after he admitted abusing two brothers between 1981 and 1982.

Ridsdale, who is bed bound and cannot walk, wore a blanket and sat in a wheel chair with his eyes closed as he faced Ballarat Magistrates Court from a prison hospital by video link today.

He pleaded guilty to a fresh charge of indecent assault against a 13-year-old boy while he worked as an assistant priest at a Catholic school in Horsham in 1987.

Ridsdale touched the boy inappropriately inside an office at the school, after the priest invited the child to a meeting with him.

He told the boy "you're a big strong lad" and grabbed his bicep.

Ridsdale's defence lawyer said his client's health had been declining since early 2021 and he had been in a wheelchair since mid-last year.

In November 2022, he fell and was found lying on the floor of his cell, unable to move, having been in that position for some hours.

He was admitted to Port Phillip Prison's hospital on November 29, where he remains, and his lawyer said hospital records show he was recommended for palliative care in January.

He said Ridsdale accepted the offending was against a vulnerable child and involved a serious breach of trust as he held significant authority over the boy, with the only appropriate sentence additional prison time.

Ridsdale will return to the court for sentence in August.

WorldAustraliaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

'Ridiculous' claim of 'winky face' note dismissed in Aus murder case

'Ridiculous' claim of 'winky face' note dismissed in Aus murder case

"The note said... can you give this a wipe and roll one up (smoke cannabis) and wait 'till tomorrow (to call for help) with a winky face," the convicted killer said.

6 mins ago

Tiger King star Doc Antle convicted of wildlife trafficking

Tiger King star Doc Antle convicted of wildlife trafficking

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle was accused of illegally buying endangered lion cubs in Frederick County, Virginia, for display and profit at his South Carolina zoo.

6:45pm

Alleged US festival shooter was high on psychedelic mushrooms

Alleged US festival shooter was high on psychedelic mushrooms

5:04pm

Dingo warning after boy dragged under water in Queensland

Dingo warning after boy dragged under water in Queensland

4:16pm

US campus assault suspect eludes arrest for 2 years

US campus assault suspect eludes arrest for 2 years

3:32pm

More than 1 in 5 Ford employees to lose their jobs in Australia

More than 1 in 5 Ford employees to lose their jobs in Australia

2:46pm

More Stories

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

The jackpot has been building since a lucky Auckland winner took home $10.5 million in last month's Mother's Day draw.

Wed, Jun 21

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

The jackpot has been building since a lucky Auckland winner took home $10.5 million in last month's Mother's Day draw.

Sat, Jun 17

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Sat, Jun 10

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Thu, May 25

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

Sun, Mar 5

Exclusive: Wesley College abuse survivor breaks silence

IN-DEPTH

Exclusive: Wesley College abuse survivor breaks silence

Sun, Mar 12

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

'Ridiculous' claim of 'winky face' note dismissed in Aus murder case

'Ridiculous' claim of 'winky face' note dismissed in Aus murder case

25 mins ago

Manson back on the water with new views and rowing partner

2:08

Manson back on the water with new views and rowing partner

47 mins ago

Ōpōtiki College relocates to marae due to black mould exposure

2:07

Ōpōtiki College relocates to marae due to black mould exposure

8:32pm

Exclusive: More allegations of inappropriate conduct by Oranga Tamariki staff

2:21

Exclusive: More allegations of inappropriate conduct by Oranga Tamariki staff

8:12pm

Dying Australian pedophile priest admits abusing 72nd victim

Dying Australian pedophile priest admits abusing 72nd victim

7:50pm

Landfill at risk of leaking into ocean at South Dunedin beach

Landfill at risk of leaking into ocean at South Dunedin beach
1
2
3
4
5
6