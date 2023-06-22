World
AAP

Dingo warning after boy dragged under water in Queensland

4:16pm
File image of a dingo

File image of a dingo (Source: istock.com)

A boy has been bitten and dragged under water during a brazen dingo attack on K'gari (formerly Fraser Island) less than two weeks after another animal was euthanised by park rangers following incidents with tourists.

The attacks prompted renewed warnings for visitors to remain vigilant around the native animals and keep their children nearby at all times.

The 10-year-old was walking along the water's edge when he was stalked and attacked by an animal near a camping area last Friday.

He was saved when his 12-year-old sister intervened to protect her brother.

"The family treated the boy for puncture wounds to his shoulder and arms and scratches and bruises on his collar bone and arm," Ranger Danielle Mansfield said on Thursday.

The tagged wongari (dingo) dug up food scraps buried in the sand near the camping area.

"Rangers chased the animal away from the camping area and we have increased patrols in the region to monitor the wongari's behaviour and pass on dingo-safe messaging to campers and visitors," she said.

The ranger said the dingo was accustomed to human interaction, showing no wariness around people.

"Rangers believe this animal is one of a number of wongari that have been deliberately or inadvertently fed, which is why they're showing no fear of people," she said.

"These animals are capable of inflicting serious harm and they have bitten children and adults and some are quite brazen and are not fleeing when yelled at or when someone brandishes a stick."

Rangers are distributing reminders for people to remain vigilant.

"There are too many instances where children are not being appropriately supervised - on K'gari, this means children and teenagers must be within arm's reach of an adult at all times," the ranger said.

Last week's incident came after a dingo was euthanised earlier in June following months of attacks on the island, including biting a seven-year-old boy and a 42-year-old woman.

WorldAccidentsAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Cooking gas explosion kills 31 people at restaurant in China

Cooking gas explosion kills 31 people at restaurant in China

The blast tore through the establishment on a busy street in Yinchuan.

3:46pm

0:25

Diver on Titanic sub spoke on likely fate if stuck on ocean floor

Diver on Titanic sub spoke on likely fate if stuck on ocean floor

Veteran French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet said oxygen wouldn't be the main issue faced by those on board.

3:21pm

0:32

More than 1 in 5 Ford employees to lose their jobs in Australia

More than 1 in 5 Ford employees to lose their jobs in Australia

2:46pm

PwC made a 'calculated breach of trust' - report

PwC made a 'calculated breach of trust' - report

1:16pm

Police change statement on tasered 95-year-old NSW grandma

Police change statement on tasered 95-year-old NSW grandma

Wed, Jun 21

Who are the missing people on Titanic tourist submersible?

Who are the missing people on Titanic tourist submersible?

Wed, Jun 21

4:43

More Stories

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

The jackpot has been building since a lucky Auckland winner took home $10.5 million in last month's Mother's Day draw.

8:29pm

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

The jackpot has been building since a lucky Auckland winner took home $10.5 million in last month's Mother's Day draw.

Sat, Jun 17

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Sat, Jun 10

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Thu, May 25

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

Sun, Mar 5

Exclusive: Wesley College abuse survivor breaks silence

IN-DEPTH

Exclusive: Wesley College abuse survivor breaks silence

Sun, Mar 12

Latest

Popular

24 mins ago

Deep trouble: Visual guide to how far the Titan can dive

Deep trouble: Visual guide to how far the Titan can dive

29 mins ago

Dozens of native trees 'cut and dumped' near Tongariro

Dozens of native trees 'cut and dumped' near Tongariro

43 mins ago

Ex-Titanic sub passengers describe it as a ‘kamikaze operation’

Ex-Titanic sub passengers describe it as a ‘kamikaze operation’

56 mins ago

Alleged US festival shooter was high on psychedelic mushrooms

Alleged US festival shooter was high on psychedelic mushrooms

4:52pm

BREAKING

State of emergency declared as heavy rain saturates Tairāwhiti

0:55

State of emergency declared as heavy rain saturates Tairāwhiti

4:36pm

Begging ban on the cards in Rotorua after public concern

Begging ban on the cards in Rotorua after public concern
1
2
3
4
5
6