World
Associated Press

Ex-CNN producer jailed for luring girl, 9, into sex acts

20 mins ago
Josh Griffin worked for CNN for eight years, and was fired after his 2021 arrest.

Josh Griffin worked for CNN for eight years, and was fired after his 2021 arrest. (Source: Associated Press)

A former CNN television producer who pleaded guilty to luring a 9-year-old girl into illegal sexual acts was sentenced today to more than 19 years in prison and an additional 15 years of supervised release during a US District Court hearing in Vermont.

John Griffin pleaded guilty in federal court in December to using interstate commerce to entice and coerce the girl to engage in sexual activity at his Vermont ski house.

As part of the 2022 plea deal, the government dropped two remaining counts of enticement of a minor against Griffin, then 45.

Griffin had initially pleaded not guilty in 2021.

He has been ordered to pay restitution to the victims.

According to the plea deal, Griffin met a woman on a website during the summer of 2020 and persuaded the woman to bring her daughter to his Ludlow, Vermont, ski home for sexual activity.

Griffin paid the woman and girl to fly from Nevada to Boston, picked them up and drove them to his Vermont home where the girl said Griffin sexually assaulted her, court records say.

Griffin was arrested on December 10, 2021, a day after he was indicted by a grand jury.

He worked for CNN for about eight years but was fired after he was arrested, according to the network.

He also cannot have contact with people under the age of 18, except in the presence of an adult who has been approved by a probation officer and is prohibited from being in areas where children congregate, such as schools, playgrounds and theme parks, unless approved by the probation office beforehand.

WorldCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

41 women dead in Honduran prison riot, president blames gangs

41 women dead in Honduran prison riot, president blames gangs

Several inmates were burned to death and others were shot or stabbed by prisoners belonging to the feared Barrio 18 gang.

2:42pm

Police change statement on tasered 95-year-old NSW grandma

Police change statement on tasered 95-year-old NSW grandma

Mention of a Taser, a knife and the 95-year-old's movements were removed by the NSW Police.

2:21pm

Hunter Biden to plead guilty in deal that likely averts jail time

Hunter Biden to plead guilty in deal that likely averts jail time

12:25pm

Andrew Tate charged with rape, human trafficking in Romania

Andrew Tate charged with rape, human trafficking in Romania

7:05am

Woman pushed off cliff near German castle released from hospital

Woman pushed off cliff near German castle released from hospital

9:45pm

14 homemade armoured cars used by drug cartels destroyed in Mexico

14 homemade armoured cars used by drug cartels destroyed in Mexico

9:30pm

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Weapon wielding gang members fight on Mount Maunganui street

Weapon wielding gang members fight on Mount Maunganui street

10 mins ago

'Banging' reportedly heard in search for Titanic tourist sub

'Banging' reportedly heard in search for Titanic tourist sub

19 mins ago

Kiwi ties unbelievable 'backyard' ultramarathon world record

Kiwi ties unbelievable 'backyard' ultramarathon world record

20 mins ago

Ex-CNN producer jailed for luring girl, 9, into sex acts

Ex-CNN producer jailed for luring girl, 9, into sex acts

45 mins ago

Watch: Price is Right contestant dislocates shoulder celebrating win

Watch: Price is Right contestant dislocates shoulder celebrating win

2:42pm

41 women dead in Honduran prison riot, president blames gangs

41 women dead in Honduran prison riot, president blames gangs
1
2
3
4
5
6