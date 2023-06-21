Cummins leads Australia to thrilling opening Ashes win

Australia have pulled off a thrilling two-wicket to claim the first Ashes Test, chasing down 281 and claiming victory in the final hour at Edgbaston.

After slumping to 8-227 with 15 overs to play on the final day, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon combined for a 55-run ninth-wicket stand to pull off the most unlikely win.

Cummins finished not out on 44 and Lyon 16, after Usman Khawaja set up the chase for Australia with a patient 65 following his first-innings century.

Lyon also finished not out on 16, is undoubtedly the most important innings of his career.

After rain delayed the start of play by more than three hours on Tuesday, Australia's winning run came at 7:21pm in the evening in Birmingham.

England was left to rue several missed chances after Joe Root put down a tough chance off his own bowling with Cummins on six and Ben Stokes spilt an outfield catch when Lyon was on one.

The match went some way to avenge Australia's pain at the two-run loss to England at the same ground in 2005, as well as being on the end of Stokes' miracle at Headingley in 2019.

It also went against Australia's poor record in close games, with their last successful fourth-innings chase of beyond 250 coming in 2011 when Cummins hit Australia to victory on debut against South Africa.

And while the captain finished the job again on Tuesday, it was Khawaja's 66 that broke the back of the chase for Australia despite the best efforts of Stuart Broad (3-64).

While nightwatchman Scott Boland (20), Travis Head (16) and Cameron Green (28) contributed and fell at the other end on day five, Khawaja remained resolute.

The opener's century in the first innings held Australia's response to England's 8(dec)-393 together and ensured the tourists would almost reach parity in their 386.

Then after England was all out for 273 in their second innings, Khawaja was a determined figure to see Australia to the close.

He barely offered a chance again and made his innings by accumulating singles without taking risks.

The 36-year-old faced 518 balls for the match, the most of any Australian in a Test this century, before he chopped onto a slow and wide ball from Ben Stokes.

Khawaja's approach came in stark contrast to that of England.

They changed the field almost by the minute on Tuesday in a bid to unsettle Australia after delivering on their promise to play with fearlessness with the bat.

But, ultimately, England's aggressive nature came back to bite them, declaring their first-innings after 78 overs and while eight wickets down on day one, giving away runs that would have been crucial on day five.