Biden calls Xi a dictator amid high-level talks

The United States and China may be back to talking at a high level, but their battle for global power and influence remains unchecked and mutual suspicion still runs deep.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken set low goals for his visit to Beijing this week, and he met them.

About the most the rivals can hope for these days is to stop things getting much worse.

Blinken pointed to difficult days ahead, while China’s foreign ministry warned the relationship was in a downward spiral.

"It was clear coming in that the relationship was at a point of instability, and both sides recognised the need to work to stabilise it," Blinken said of the reason for his trip.

"And specifically, we believe that it's important to establish better lines of communication, open channels of communication, both to address misperceptions, miscalculations and to ensure that that competition doesn’t veer into conflict."

The two-day visit to the Chinese capital helped restore top-level ties, but China rebuffed a US request to resume military-to-military contacts.

Neither government appears convinced of the other's honesty.

President Joe Biden, speaking at a fundraiser for his 2024 reelection, said Chinese President Xi Jinping had been “embarrassed” by the spy balloon Biden ordered shot down over US airspace, an incident that prompted Blinken to cancel an earlier trip to China.

"That's what's a great embarrassment for dictators, when they didn't know what happened. That wasn't supposed to be going where it was. It was blown off course up through Alaska and then down through the United States. And he didn't know about it," Biden said.

"When it got shot down, he was very embarrassed. He denied it was even there."

While the two countries say they're not enemies intent on harming each other, they're not pretending to be friends.

After meeting with Xi, Blinken acknowledged entrenched differences.

"We have no illusions about the challenges of managing this relationship. There are many issues on which we profoundly, even vehemently, disagree," he said.

Xi sounded a similar note, but suggested that the rivalry could be overcome.

"The competition among major countries is not in line with the trend of the times and cannot solve the problems of the United States itself and the challenges facing the world," he told Blinken.

"China respects the interests of the United States and will not challenge or supplant the United States. Similarly, the United States should also respect China and not harm its legitimate rights and interests."