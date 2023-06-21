New Zealand
1News

Akl motorway closed after truck hits bridge, one critical

11:17am

A truck has collided with an overbridge on Auckland's Southern Motorway, leaving one person critically injured.

Lanes in both directions between Drury and Papakura have now been closed.

"Initial indications suggest one person has received critical injuries," a police spokesperson said.

The Bremner Rd overbridge is also closed while emergency services attend the scene.

A truck's cab has been left crushed after a crash near Drury on Wednesday.

A truck's cab has been left crushed after a crash near Drury on Wednesday. (Source: 1News)

"Motorists are advised to expect lengthy wait times and to delay travel where possible."

The serious crash unit has been advised.

