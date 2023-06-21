Akl motorway closed after truck hits bridge, one critical

A truck has collided with an overbridge on Auckland's Southern Motorway, leaving one person critically injured.

Lanes in both directions between Drury and Papakura have now been closed.

"Initial indications suggest one person has received critical injuries," a police spokesperson said.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - ROAD CLOSED - 11:20AM

A serious truck crash has fully CLOSED #SH1 in both directions between Drury and Papakura. Use Great South Rd via Papakura as an alternative route or delay your journey, avoid this area, or expect long delays today. ^TP pic.twitter.com/KnpES5j3xS — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 20, 2023

The Bremner Rd overbridge is also closed while emergency services attend the scene.

A truck's cab has been left crushed after a crash near Drury on Wednesday. (Source: 1News)

"Motorists are advised to expect lengthy wait times and to delay travel where possible."

The serious crash unit has been advised.