Akl motorway closed after truck hits bridge, one critical

A truck has collided with an overbridge on Auckland's Southern Motorway, leaving one person critically injured.
Lanes in both directions between Drury and Papakura have now been closed.
"Initial indications suggest one person has received critical injuries," a police spokesperson said.
The Bremner Rd overbridge is also closed while emergency services attend the scene.
"Motorists are advised to expect lengthy wait times and to delay travel where possible."
The serious crash unit has been advised.
SHARE ME