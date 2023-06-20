World
Associated Press

Woman pushed off cliff near German castle released from hospital

9:45pm
People watch the Neuschwanstein castle, in Schwangau, Germany.

People watch the Neuschwanstein castle, in Schwangau, Germany. (Source: Associated Press)

Police in southern Germany say that an American tourist who was pushed into a ravine during an attack near Neuschwanstein castle, in which her 21-year-old friend was killed, has been released from the hospital.

The 22-year-old woman had tried to stop a 30-year-old Michigan man from allegedly assaulting her friend after luring them onto a trail leading to a viewpoint overlooking the famous castle, which draws more than a million tourists every year.

The older woman fell nearly 50m down a steep slope but was able to leave the hospital on Friday (local time), police spokesperson Holger Stabik said.

Both women were recovered by mountain rescuers shortly after the attack on Wednesday, but the younger victim later died of her injuries in the hospital.

The suspect, whose name, like those of the victims, wasn't released due to German privacy rules, was arrested shortly after the incident. He is being held on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and attempted sexual assault.

Stabik said police have received about two dozen photos and videos on a specially created website and are appealing for anyone with additional images of the suspect and victims to come forward.

Prosecutors said the woman did not know the man until the incident.

A spokesperson for the prosecutors' office in Kempten, Thomas Hörmann, said the investigation into the incident is continuing, but it may be three or four months before authorities decide on an indictment.

