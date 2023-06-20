Brick burgers on offer at LEGO-themed Auckland pop-up

A LEGO-themed pop-up burger joint will be appearing in Auckland later this year.

Those wanting to try a brick-shaped bite will need to be quick though, as Brick Burger is only opening for two days on September 23 and 24.

The pop-up will be located at 395 Mount Eden Rd, around 10 minutes drive from Auckland's CBD.

"The pop-up space is designed to immerse you in a playful and exciting world of bricks, with colourful brick walls, themed furniture, and even a brick building station where you can let your imagination run wild and create your own brick designs," Brick Burger said.

The menu features a range of burgers with a LEGO-inspired theme, with vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options on offer as well.

Brick Burger burgers. (Source: Supplied)

People interested in heading along will need to pre-book tickets which are $47 per person and include one burger and one soft drink, beer or wine.

The pop-up had previously been slated to open in July this year before being pushed back.