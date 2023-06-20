New Zealand
1News

Brick burgers on offer at LEGO-themed Auckland pop-up

25 mins ago
Image of LEGO-themed burgers.

Image of LEGO-themed burgers. (Source: Supplied)

A LEGO-themed pop-up burger joint will be appearing in Auckland later this year.

Those wanting to try a brick-shaped bite will need to be quick though, as Brick Burger is only opening for two days on September 23 and 24.

The pop-up will be located at 395 Mount Eden Rd, around 10 minutes drive from Auckland's CBD.

"The pop-up space is designed to immerse you in a playful and exciting world of bricks, with colourful brick walls, themed furniture, and even a brick building station where you can let your imagination run wild and create your own brick designs," Brick Burger said.

The menu features a range of burgers with a LEGO-inspired theme, with vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options on offer as well.

Brick Burger burgers.

Brick Burger burgers. (Source: Supplied)

People interested in heading along will need to pre-book tickets which are $47 per person and include one burger and one soft drink, beer or wine.

The pop-up had previously been slated to open in July this year before being pushed back.

New ZealandFood and DrinkAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Newmarket mall evacuated after man enters shop with knife

Newmarket mall evacuated after man enters shop with knife

The attempted robbery of a jewellery store happened earlier this afternoon.

54 mins ago

NZ's top toastie for 2023 revealed

NZ's top toastie for 2023 revealed

One creation has melted its way into the hearts of those judging the Great Toastie Takeover.

1:01pm

4:11

Diners describe horror as man with 'axe' allegedly attacks patrons

Diners describe horror as man with 'axe' allegedly attacks patrons

12:15pm

0:27

Parents of disabled kids ask to help with playground design

Parents of disabled kids ask to help with playground design

9:30am

10:41

Three hospitalised after attacker enters Auckland businesses

Three hospitalised after attacker enters Auckland businesses

11:17pm

North Shore Hospital lockdown lifts, armed police seen outside

North Shore Hospital lockdown lifts, armed police seen outside

8:14pm

Latest

Popular

1 min ago

Surgery waitlist racism row: Davidson booted from Parliament debate

2:20

Surgery waitlist racism row: Davidson booted from Parliament debate

18 mins ago

Analysis: How Crusaders provided blueprint for potential RWC success

Analysis: How Crusaders provided blueprint for potential RWC success

25 mins ago

Brick burgers on offer at LEGO-themed Auckland pop-up

Brick burgers on offer at LEGO-themed Auckland pop-up

40 mins ago

Drunk, high gate-crasher killed Aus teen with screwdriver

Drunk, high gate-crasher killed Aus teen with screwdriver

54 mins ago

Newmarket mall evacuated after man enters shop with knife

Newmarket mall evacuated after man enters shop with knife

2:35pm

Analysis: Political standoff may trigger national election in Australia

Analysis: Political standoff may trigger national election in Australia
1
2
3
4
5
6