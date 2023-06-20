World
Associated Press

14 homemade armoured cars used by drug cartels destroyed in Mexico

9:30pm
In this undated photo released by the Mexican Federal Attorney General's Office.

In this undated photo released by the Mexican Federal Attorney General's Office. (Source: Associated Press)

Authorities in northern Mexico have destroyed 14 homemade armoured cars of the kind used by drug cartels to fight land battles.

The vehicles are usually adapted from commercial trucks, with steel plate armour welded on. Known in Mexico as "monstrous" or "monsters", some of the vehicles junked were truly monstrous.

Many had thick steel ramming prows welded to the front. Others had firing ports and gun turrets. At least one was painted in green camouflage to resemble a Mexican army vehicle.

Video distributed by the federal attorney general's office showed a crane with a claw ripping one of the vehicles apart in Tamaulipas state.

The state, which borders Texas, is home to at least two warring drug cartels, the Northeast and Gulf cartels.

Prosecutors did not say which gang the vehicles belonged to or when they were seized.

While such vehicles appear intimidating, they have proved vulnerable in practice.

Because the steel armour adds so much weight, they tend to be slow, unwieldy and often break down. Easy to spot, they also appear to be vulnerable to incendiary devices or munitions. Many are found burned.

Their use illustrates the lengths Mexican cartels have gone to fight rivals and authorities. The cartels' weapons also include improvised explosive devices and bomb-dropping drones.

WorldCentral and South AmericaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Woman pushed off cliff near German castle released from hospital

Woman pushed off cliff near German castle released from hospital

The 22-year-old woman had tried to stop a 30-year-old Michigan man from allegedly assaulting her friend after luring them onto a trail leading to a viewpoint.

9:45pm

'Grotesque' global monkey torture film ring uncovered by BBC

'Grotesque' global monkey torture film ring uncovered by BBC

One man, called "the Torture King", told the UK broadcaster that paying customers made requests for the torture.

9:15pm

Lawyer who stole from dead clients to pay off loans jailed in Aus

Lawyer who stole from dead clients to pay off loans jailed in Aus

7:20pm

Ex-CEO cleared of stalking model, immediately arrested

Ex-CEO cleared of stalking model, immediately arrested

5:09pm

Dramatic video shows US cop being sucked down drain during rescue

Dramatic video shows US cop being sucked down drain during rescue

4:12pm

1:51

NSW gay hate inquiry to probe AC/DC manager's death

NSW gay hate inquiry to probe AC/DC manager's death

8:26am

Latest

Popular

9:59pm

French police search Paris Olympics offices in corruption probe

French police search Paris Olympics offices in corruption probe

9:45pm

Woman pushed off cliff near German castle released from hospital

Woman pushed off cliff near German castle released from hospital

9:30pm

14 homemade armoured cars used by drug cartels destroyed in Mexico

14 homemade armoured cars used by drug cartels destroyed in Mexico

9:15pm

'Grotesque' global monkey torture film ring uncovered by BBC

'Grotesque' global monkey torture film ring uncovered by BBC

9:00pm

Bruce Willis pictured for first time holding new granddaughter

Bruce Willis pictured for first time holding new granddaughter

8:45pm

Twizel man attempts to break record once held by Gordon Ramsay

3:05

Twizel man attempts to break record once held by Gordon Ramsay
1
2
3
4
5
6