Tim Tszyu delivers savage KO in 77 second masterclass

Australian boxing superstar Tim Tszyu has placed Jermell Charlo on notice with the most destructive performance of his undefeated career.

Tsyzu's unified world title dream remains intact after the son of a gun retained the WBO interim super-welterweight crown with a spectacular statement victory over Mexican Carlos Ocampo.

Risking it all, Tszyu produced an extraordinary display of firepower to successfully defend the belt he claimed with a savage ninth-round stoppage of American Tony Harrison in Sydney in March.

A self-confessed "obsessed" Tszyu knocked Ocampo out in barely a minute in a ferocious performance at the Gold Coast Convention Centre to send a chilling warning to Charlo, the undisputed super-welterweight world champion.

In 77 seconds of mayhem, Tszyu floored Ocampo with a big overhand right before finishing the Mexican with a brutal left hook that reduced him to tears.

The brutal showing had the boxing world marvelling at Tszyu and his potential.

Terence Crawford tweeted about how "dangerous" the Sydney slayer was while US commentators were left jaw-dropped at the 28-year-old's clinical performance.

"Mama Mia, what a statement by Tim Tszyu," they said as the fight was broadcast prime time in America.

Even Tszyu was left surprised.

"It just landed," he said of the killer second blow.

"I knew he was going to be easier to hit but I knew he was a warrior and was going to be able to take the shot.

"But I didn't think it was going to happen that early, in all honesty.

"His legs were all buckled. I got a bit excited actually. I started throwing haymakers because all I was thinking of was a mad highlight reel."

Tszyu was last month ordered to fight Charlo before October 1 for the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF belts after the pair's scheduled January 29 showdown was postponed at Christmas when the American broke two bones in his right hand.

That blockbuster bout would have been canned had Tszyu lost to Ocampo, 22 days after needing emergency surgery for a nasty dog bite to his right forearm.

Typically, though, Tszyu once again rose to the occasion to confirm his date with destiny against Charlo with the most resounding display of his career, extending his undefeated record to 23 wins from 23 fights with a 17th KO.

"I copped a lot of different adversities going into this fight so for me it was all about getting the job done, just pushing through," Tszyu said.

"I didn't think it was going to be this early because this guy's a warrior. But it's Tim Tszyu here."

No Limit Boxing boss George Rose said plans were well under way to secure the Charlo fight, likely in August or September.

"All roads lead to Charlo," Rose said.

"There will be no lay-off time. We'll push for a date to be locked in soon enough so we can get as many Australian fans in support as well."

Tszyu said all he cared about now was "conquering America".

"The big one's coming up," he said.

"I've got this interim belt but I'm not satisfied. It's not just the belts. I want the name 'Charlo' on my resume."

Believing Charlo had made a grave mistake in postponing their blockbuster, a six-month-older, more-advanced Tszyu also shrugged off the gamble he took in taking on Ocampo when he already had a unified world-title fight lined up.

"It's part of the sport and part of success. There's no such thing as not taking risks," Tszyu said.

"If you're not taking risks, you're not going to achieve anything. You might as well go do something else."