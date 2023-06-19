Three hospitalised after attacker enters Auckland businesses

Three people have been hospitalised after an attacker began entering businesses in an Auckland street and attacking people, police say.

Three people were taken to hospital in a moderate to serious condition.

A police spokesperson said the attacker went into several businesses on Corinthian Drive in Albany at about 9pm on Monday and hit customers with a weapon.

One person was arrested and police said they were still trying to work out what had happened.

A witness described seeing her friend attacked as they were eating at one of the restaurants.

They were at Maya Hotpot when a man walked into the restaurant with a bundle wrapped in cloth, which he unwrapped, and she saw he had an axe, a pole and another item.

The attack, which unfolded across a series of businesses, began at about 9pm in the Auckland suburb of Albany. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

She said he came at her friend from behind with the axe. Her friend was injured and taken to hospital.

Many of the shops in the area are restaurants and takeaways. A reporter at the scene said there were at least four police cars at the scene, and one of the officers had told her to keep well away from the shops as there was a lot of blood in the area.

Three restaurants were cordoned off, with spilled soup visible across a table and items on the floor. The cordoned off restaurants include Zhang Liang Malatang, Yue's Dumpling Kitchen, and Maya Hotpot.

