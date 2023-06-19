World
Associated Press

Reality TV star dead after Alaska small plane crash

55 mins ago
Cessna flying in blue skies.

Cessna flying in blue skies. (Source: istock.com)

Bush pilot Jim Tweto, known for his starring role in the Discovery Channel’s Flying Wild Alaska series, was killed along with a hunting and fishing guide from Idaho when their small plane crashed shortly after takeoff, Alaska State Troopers said.

Tweto’s family-run rural aviation business in Unalakleet was featured in three seasons of the television series a decade ago. He and passenger Shane Reynolds of Orofino, Idaho, died Friday (local time) near the coastal village of Shaktoolik, roughly 200 kilometres east of Nome, the statement said.

The plane "was witnessed taking off but not climbing and then crashing," their report said. Troopers were notified of an SOS activation around 11:48am Friday, followed by a report that a Cessna 180 had crashed 35 miles northeast of Shaktoolik.

Troopers responding from Nome recovered both bodies. The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating.

The Anchorage Daily News reported that Tweto was a co-owner of Hageland Aviation Services and then Era Alaska, which would later become Ravn Air Group; Reynolds operated Northwest Fishing Expeditions, guiding clients in Alaska and across the Pacific Northwest for years.

Tweto, 68, died doing what he loved, his daughter Ariel posted on Instagram. She called Reynolds, 45, "a wonderful hunting guide and friend of our family."

Born in Kansas and raised in Minnesota, Tweto came to Alaska to play hockey at the University of Alaska Anchorage, and settled in Unalakleet, where he met his wife Ferno. The couple and their three daughters were featured in the Discovery series, which aired in 2011-2012.

WorldAccidentsNorth AmericaTelevision

SHARE ME

More Stories

5 dead after bus collides with truck in northern Japan

5 dead after bus collides with truck in northern Japan

The truck, carrying pigs, may have strayed into oncoming traffic, police said.

32 mins ago

Dashcam captures Perth car flip, roll in dramatic crash

Dashcam captures Perth car flip, roll in dramatic crash

Remarkably the driver survived the weekend crash on Perth's Kwinana Freeway.

5:53pm

0:43

Bus tragedy leaves AFL club in 'unfathomable sadness'

Bus tragedy leaves AFL club in 'unfathomable sadness'

4:30pm

Man dies in bear attack at Arizona campsite

Man dies in bear attack at Arizona campsite

1:08pm

Dad admits to horrifying execution of 3 young sons at Ohio home

Dad admits to horrifying execution of 3 young sons at Ohio home

12:52pm

At least 6 killed, dozens injured in US weekend shootings

At least 6 killed, dozens injured in US weekend shootings

11:47am

Latest

Popular

19 mins ago

Teacher struck off after refusing to use student's pronouns

Teacher struck off after refusing to use student's pronouns

21 mins ago

Air NZ Tokyo flight lands in Auckland with damaged windscreen

0:42

Air NZ Tokyo flight lands in Auckland with damaged windscreen

32 mins ago

5 dead after bus collides with truck in northern Japan

5 dead after bus collides with truck in northern Japan

55 mins ago

Reality TV star dead after Alaska small plane crash

Reality TV star dead after Alaska small plane crash

6:09pm

BREAKING

North Shore Hospital in lockdown after threats made

North Shore Hospital in lockdown after threats made

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6