US man fatally stabs pit bull after argument between dog walkers

7:43am
A pit bull has been stabbed to death in Central Park, New York.

A pit bull has been stabbed to death in Central Park, New York. (Source: istock.com)

A man stabbed a pit bull to death following a quarrel with the dog's owner in New York City's Central Park.

The seriously injured dog was transported to a local animal clinic, where he was euthanised after the stabbing on Sunday, police said.

According to the New York Daily News, an argument broke out between the man and the woman when the assailant's unleashed dog began biting at the woman's pit bull.

As she tried to separate the dogs, the man pulled out a switchblade and stabbed the pit bull mix.

No arrests were made as of Monday morning. An investigation was ongoing.

