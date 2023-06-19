World
AAP

Bus tragedy leaves AFL club in 'unfathomable sadness'

23 mins ago
File Image of the bus crash in New South Wales, Australia.

File Image of the bus crash in New South Wales, Australia. (Source: Nine)

Singleton Roosters AFL club members are suffering "unfathomable heartache" because many of those killed or injured in the NSW Hunter Valley bus crash belonged to the tight-knit sports group.

The close-knit community of Singleton was hit the hardest by the crash just over a week ago, which killed 10 mostly young people who were travelling home after a wedding, seven of them local to the area.

Many of the victims were closely involved with the Singleton Roosters AFL club and president Dylan Hixon says members are leaning on each other for support.

"Our community has experienced unfathomable heartache, distress, and sadness after a number of people closely connected to the club were on board and either injured or killed," he told reporters from the oval outside the football club on Monday.

"We will lean on each other through this incredible and difficult time with the memory of everyone that has been lost at the forefront of our thoughts," he said.

He asked for privacy to allow the club collectively to grieve and process the loss.

"Our first priority and focus is on supporting the families, friends and those from the wider club community who have been affected by this unspeakable tragedy," he said.

Among the victims were Nadene McBride, who coached the Singleton Roosterettes, her 22-year-old daughter Kyah who played in the team, as well as Kyah's boyfriend, Kane Symons.

Also killed were Singleton husband and wife Andrew and Lynan Scott who both played for Singleton Roosters teams and left behind two young children.

Tori Cowburn, who also died, was captain of The Roosterettes and worked for mining company, Thiess.

Darcy Bulman, a 30-year-old investigator for the Australian Securities and Investments Commission from Melbourne was killed while her partner is believed to be injured.

Rebecca Mullen, a junior doctor and Singleton local working at Calvary Mater Newcastle hospital, was one of the younger victims.

Others who died were Zach Bray, who was working as a mining engineer in the Hunter region and engineer Angus Craig who had worked with mining company BHP in Queensland.

Hunter MP Dan Repacholi said nine victims remained in hospital with two of them in intensive care.

Two community gatherings and memorials have been set up in Singleton and Greta, he said.

Premier Chris Minns said more than half a million dollars had already been donated to a fund to help victims and their families.

"Pleasingly we're at about $600,000 or $611,000 which is a significant number," he told Sydney radio 2GB on Monday.

Investigations into the crash continue and the bus driver, Brett Button, 58, last week faced Cessnock Local Court charged with 10 counts of dangerous driving causing death.

WorldAccidentsAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Australians will vote on Voice to Parliament this year

Australians will vote on Voice to Parliament this year

Anthony Albanese is now expected to announce a date for the referendum.

2:27pm

AFL legend Barry Cable abused girl, judge finds

AFL legend Barry Cable abused girl, judge finds

His victim expects to receive no compensation from the now-bankrupt Cable, despite being awarded $818,700.

Fri, Jun 16

QLD man who ignited wasp spray in fight with ex's partner jailed

QLD man who ignited wasp spray in fight with ex's partner jailed

Fri, Jun 16

15 dead as bus taking seniors to casino struck by truck in Canada

15 dead as bus taking seniors to casino struck by truck in Canada

Fri, Jun 16

0:17

Aus child groomer who said it was a 'joke' walks free despite guilty plea

Aus child groomer who said it was a 'joke' walks free despite guilty plea

Thu, Jun 15

Prehistoric skink dubbed 'Mega Chonk' discovered in Australia

Prehistoric skink dubbed 'Mega Chonk' discovered in Australia

Wed, Jun 14

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

Police rescue after Huxley the dog drifts out to sea on dinghy

Police rescue after Huxley the dog drifts out to sea on dinghy

23 mins ago

Bus tragedy leaves AFL club in 'unfathomable sadness'

Bus tragedy leaves AFL club in 'unfathomable sadness'

35 mins ago

Air NZ Tokyo flight lands in Auckland with damaged windscreen

0:42

Air NZ Tokyo flight lands in Auckland with damaged windscreen

38 mins ago

Striking teachers costing the next generation, parent says

Striking teachers costing the next generation, parent says

54 mins ago

BREAKING

Paid parental leave payments to rise from July

Paid parental leave payments to rise from July

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6