Associated Press

Both sides suffer heavy casualties during Ukraine counteroffensive

59 mins ago
A Ukrainian serviceman of the 68th Oleksa Dovbush hunting brigade runs to his position in the recently retaken village of Blahodatne, Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine are suffering high numbers of military casualties as Ukraine fights to dislodge the Kremlin's forces from occupied areas in the early stages of its counteroffensive, British officials say.

Russian losses are probably at their highest level since the peak of the battle for Bakhmut in March, UK military officials said in their regular assessment.

According to British intelligence, the most intense fighting has centred on the southeastern Zaporizhzhia province, around Bakhmut and further west in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk province. While the update reported that Ukraine was on the offensive in these areas and had "made small advances", it said that Russian forces were conducting "relatively effective defensive operations" in Ukraine's south.

The Ukrainian military said in a regular update on Sunday morning (local time) that over the previous 24 hours, Russia had carried out 43 airstrikes, four missile strikes and 51 attacks from multiple rocket launchers. According to the statement by the General Staff, Russia continues to concentrate its efforts on offensive operations in Ukraine's industrial east, focusing attacks around Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Lyman in Donetsk province, with 26 combat clashes taking place.

Donetsk regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said that two civilians were killed, with a further three wounded in the past day.

A Ukrainian serviceman of the 68th Oleksa Dovbush hunting brigade rests after night duty in Donetsk region, Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials said Russian forces also launched airstrikes on other regions of the east and south of the country.

One civilian was killed and four more wounded in Kherson province as a result of Russia's attacks, said regional Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin, while Zaporizhzhia regional Gov. Yurii Malashko said one person was wounded in Russian attacks that hit 20 settlements in the province.

Vladimir Rogov, an official with the Moscow-appointed administration in the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia region, said that Ukrainian forces had taken control of the village of Piatykhatky on the Zaporizhzhia battlefront.

Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson of the regional government in the southwestern Odesa province, said Ukrainian forces destroyed a "very significant" ammunition depot near the Russian-occupied port city of Henichesk in nearby Kherson province.

"Our armed forces dealt a good blow in the morning," Bratchuk said in a video message, posted to his Telegram channel.

Western analysts and military officials have cautioned that Ukraine's counteroffensive to dislodge the Kremlin's forces from occupied areas, using Western-supplied advanced weapons in attacks along the 1000km front line, could last a long time.

12 mins ago

Three dead following crash in North Canterbury

Three dead following crash in North Canterbury

28 mins ago

Images appear to show explosive-laden car on Ukraine dam

2:27

Images appear to show explosive-laden car on Ukraine dam

33 mins ago

Heavy rain in store for Tairāwhiti, Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa

Heavy rain in store for Tairāwhiti, Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa

59 mins ago

9:40am

'I'm not an idiot': Meng Foon fronts over conflicts of interest

13:41

'I'm not an idiot': Meng Foon fronts over conflicts of interest

