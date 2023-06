An Air New Zealand flight to Tokyo is returning to Auckland, having turned back to New Zealand after three hours in the air.

ANZ99 was near Vanuatu when it did a u-turn. It left Auckland just after 9am and the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will touch down later this afternoon.

Air New Zealand has been contacted for comment.

Hibiscus and Bays Local Board Member Jake Law is on the flight and posted to his Instagram account: "Diverted back to Auckland for repairs 3 hours into our flight :(".