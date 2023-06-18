World
Associated Press

Velociraptor statue heist ends with 3 arrests in US

3:48pm

(Source: istock.com)

Police have hunted down a velociraptor that was stolen from outside a South Dakota arts and science centre.

Sioux Falls police Sgt. Aaron Benson said that a security officer spotted three people carrying the statue away from the Washington Pavilion and called police just after midnight. Surveillance video then helped officers track the statue to a nearby apartment, The Argus Leader reports.

“When opening the door, detectives could clearly see the velociraptor was sitting right inside,” Benson said.

Police detained the three suspects on charges of grand theft. Benson said one was 18, another 19 and the third a juvenile.

“Fortunately, the statue was not damaged,” stated Madelyn Grogan, the Pavilion’s director of education, programming and exhibits.

The statue and many other dinosaur representations are part of the “Dinosaurs in the Wild” exhibition at the Washington Pavilion's science centre. The organisation did not provide any information on the size or weight of the statue. Scientists believe velociraptors grew to about 1.8 metres long and weighed about 45 kilograms when they roamed the earth millions of years ago.

Grogan said officials are evaluating how they can better secure the dinosaur statue. It was one of two velociraptors featured outside as part of the collection of dinosaur statues; one was perched on the roof of the building, looking out at the city, and the other was almost directly below.

World

SHARE ME

More Stories

US Coast Guard seizes $300m worth of cocaine in middle of the ocean

US Coast Guard seizes $300m worth of cocaine in middle of the ocean

Twelve suspected drug smugglers were arrested on a variety of charges.

15 mins ago

Catherine pays tribute to Diana at historic Trooping the Colour

Catherine pays tribute to Diana at historic Trooping the Colour

It was a special day as the event commemorated King Charles' official, but not real birthday.

4:18pm

Microsoft says cyberattacks caused Outlook, cloud services outages

Microsoft says cyberattacks caused Outlook, cloud services outages

1:33pm

King Charles' first Trooping the Colour birthday parade as monarch

King Charles' first Trooping the Colour birthday parade as monarch

12:54pm

Harry and Meghan branded 'grifters' by Spotify boss

Harry and Meghan branded 'grifters' by Spotify boss

11:12am

7 injured when hot air balloon catches fire in Switzerland

7 injured when hot air balloon catches fire in Switzerland

9:28am

Latest

Popular

15 mins ago

US Coast Guard seizes $300m worth of cocaine in middle of the ocean

US Coast Guard seizes $300m worth of cocaine in middle of the ocean

42 mins ago

Almost a third of arrivals denied entry into NZ hold Indian passports

Almost a third of arrivals denied entry into NZ hold Indian passports

4:36pm

Heavy rain hits Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, more expected

Heavy rain hits Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, more expected

4:18pm

Catherine pays tribute to Diana at historic Trooping the Colour

Catherine pays tribute to Diana at historic Trooping the Colour

3:51pm

Luxon says he wants tougher sentences for gang members

15:48

Luxon says he wants tougher sentences for gang members

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6