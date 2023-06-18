World
Associated Press

US Coast Guard seizes $300m worth of cocaine in middle of the ocean

15 mins ago
An estimated $300 million of cocaine was seized by the US Coast Guard.

The US Coast Guard has offloaded cocaine in Miami worth an estimated NZ$300 million that was seized in international waters of the Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.

The Coast Guard said in a news release that more than 6,400 kilograms of cocaine was intercepted recently in nine separate cases. Twelve suspected drug smugglers were arrested on a variety of charges.

The drugs were brought ashore in Miami yesterday.

Coast Guard helicopters and ships as well as Customs and Border Protection air and sea assets took part in the seizures and arrests.

“This teamwork is imperative to the identification, interception and seizure of vessels engaged in illicit trafficking and a testament to the hard work of these crews,” said Coast Guard Lt. Peter Hutchison.

