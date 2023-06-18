The Ashes: Khawaja ton leads Aus fightback on day two

Usman Khawaja's maiden Test century in England has shown Australia's traditional Ashes approach can be just as effective as Bazball, leading the visitors to 5-311 after day two at Edgbaston.

Khawaja finished unbeaten on 126, batting through the day to save Australia after an early stumble in reply to England's 8(dec)-393 in the series opener.

England would feel they have had the better of the opening stages of the series with their up-tempo style, but at the end of two days the game is very much in the balance.

After David Warner's woes continued against Stuart Broad and Australia slumped to 3-67 when they lost Steve Smith just before lunch, Khawaja proved the star.

Dropped on both previous visits to England and averaging 17.78 in the country before this Test, he looks an entirely new man on this year's tour as a reprieved 36-year-old.

The opener offered only one life on 112 when he was bowled by Broad with the second new ball, before replays showed the Englishman had overstepped.

But otherwise, he has looked in complete control.

Cricket fans in fancy dress during day two of the first Ashes Test. (Source: Associated Press)

Khawaja pulled brilliantly against the quicks off a good length, with eight of his 16 boundaries coming off the shot.

He also used his feet well to the spin, hitting Moeen Ali (2-124) for two sixes back over his head as Australia delivered on their plan to attack the spinner.

Khawaja's innings didn't feature any reverse sweeps, scoops or ramp shots.

In commentary, questions were asked about Australia's slow run-rate and at times letting the game get away from them.

The Barmy Army chanted "boring, boring Aussies".

But in reality, the visitors were scoring at their ordinary rate of 3.3 an over.

And while it wasn't as entertaining as England's fearless attack on day one, it proved just as effective.

England captain Ben Stokes (55) celebrates with team mates after trapping Australia's Steven Smith lbw during day two of the first Ashes Test. (Source: Associated Press)

Alex Carey also finished the day unbeaten on 52, batting with more poise and patience than he did in the most recent tour of India.

The South Australian drove delightfully against the second new ball, sending Broad through the covers and mid on.

England were left to rue missed chances, when Jonny Bairstow put him down on 26 and missed an edge on 46.

They were Bairstow's second and third errors, after he also missed a glaring opportunity to stump Cameron Green before he'd scored. The allrounder went on to make 38.

Travis Head was Australia's other main run-getter, reaching 50 in good time and taking it to Moeen before being caught at midwicket off the spinner.

But every time England made a middle-order breakthrough, Australia were able to knuckle down.

Broad (2-49) had earlier threatened to turn the Test on its head when he removed Warner and Marnus Labuschagne in successive balls.

After being out to the quick seven times in the 2019 Ashes, Warner dragged a ball from outside off onto his stumps for nine.

It adds more pressure for the opener, and his bid to hold his spot through to a dream Sydney farewell in January.

Broad then outsmarted Labuschagne first delivery, setting up a legside field and drawing the right-hander's edge with an outswinger as the world's top-ranked bat felt for the ball.

Ben Stokes also landed the crucial blow of Smith just before lunch, lbw for 16 before Khawaja took charge and turned Australia's innings around.