Scott Dixon shoved by rival Will Power after IndyCar crash

Kiwi driver Scott Dixon has apologised for being at fault for a collision with rival Will Power in an IndyCar series practice session in Wisconsin this morning which resulted in the Australian shoving him.

A tumultuous session featured five red flags, including a crash that resulted in reigning IndyCar champion Power getting physical with the six-time series champion.

Dixon had spun on course and re-entered the track ahead of Romain Grosjean and Power. Dixon allowed enough room for Grosjean to get by, but as Power approached the gap closed and Power couldn’t avoid hitting Dixon.

The two cars spun off course and Power slammed into a concrete wall. Power then got out of his car, exchanged words with Dixon and shoved him in the chest.

“Scott moved abruptly and I was coming,” Power said. “It’s a very unfortunate incident. Nothing I could really do there. Didn’t expect him to move.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dixon acknowledged he was at fault.

“Didn’t realise Power was even there,” Dixon said. “I’m really sorry for him and obviously his team. Mistake on my behalf.”

Power was still upset this afternoon. His anger wasn’t solely directed at Dixon.

“Grosjean is a piece of crap, if you saw what he did in practice,” Power said. “He needs a punch in the face.

Australia's Will Power wasn't happy, shoving Scott Dixon after the two were involved in a heavy #INDYCAR crash.



READ📝: https://t.co/AzLOMoHsbt pic.twitter.com/sIRX21u1Fj — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) June 18, 2023

“This track’s terrible when you go off it,” Power said after qualifying 22nd in the 27-person field. “They do a terrible job here. They need to pick up their game. Any way you go off, you almost break your back every time. I’ve done it a couple of times this weekend. Need a kick in the butt for this place.”

The changes also brought praise from some drivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

O'Ward said that “it’s been a real joy to drive this new repaved track” while adding that it also creates some challenges that make it tough to predict exactly how tomorrow's race will go.

“There's maybe a lane-and-a-half of, like, very high grip,” O'Ward said. “But you go off of that, and it’s like ice. I think that’s also why there’s just been a lot of excursions. You miss it by just a tad, and it’s like, ‘What happened to the car?’”

The venue that bills itself as “America’s National Park of Speed” is delivering faster times after its first repaving in nearly three decades.

Colton Herta of Andretti Autosport earned the pole position for tomorrow's IndyCar Series race at Road America by posting a fastest lap of 1 minute, 40.1945 seconds on this 14-turn, 4.014-mile road course. That’s over 4 1/2 seconds faster than the time Alexander Rossi ran to earn the pole for last year’s event.

Pato O’Ward qualified second and was followed in order by points leader Alex Palou, defending Road America champion Josef Newgarden and Rossi.

Road America has produced a different winner in each of its last five IndyCar events.

Newgarden is the defending champion and also won here in 2018. Alexander Rossi won in 2019. Road America hosted a doubleheader in 2020, with Dixon winning the first race and Felix Rosenqvist taking the second. Alex Palou won in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-time Road America winners in this year’s field are Newgarden and Dixon, who also won in 2017.

Chip Ganassi Racing had won three straight races here before Penske Racing’s Newgarden was victorious last year.