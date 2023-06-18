World
Harry and Meghan branded 'grifters' by Spotify boss

11:12am
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been branded "f*****g grifters" by a Spotify chief after the pair's US$20 million (NZ$32 million) deal with the platform was canned.

Bill Simmons, 53, the sportscaster who is also head of Spotify's international sports content, hit out at Prince Harry, 38, and his wife Meghan, 41, as the couple were dropped from the streaming giant last week following reports they did not meet "productivity requirements".

He said on his podcast: "'The F*****g Grifters' – that's the podcast we shoulda launched with them.

"I've got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea.

"It's one of my best stories."

He added: "I wish I had been involved in the 'Meghan and Harry leave Spotify' negotiation.

"That's a podcast we should've launched with them."

The collapse of the deal is said to be piling financial pressure on the Sussexes as bills for their lifestyle in Montecito, California, mount.

A source told Page Six: "They're not broke. But they're going to have to keep spending their money, instead of banking it."

The Sussexes' Spotify deal was signed in 2020 but delivered just 13 hours of programming in two and half years – a dozen episodes of Meghan's Archetypes podcast as well as a one-off holiday special.

Another industry insider added to Page Six: "Spotify wants to focus on people who drive strong audiences, like Alex Cooper, Dax Shepard and Emma Chamberlain. There are a lot of great creators who are very eager.

"Meghan and Harry are the outlier on all of this, I think they have come off as being lazy and difficult."

In a statement, Spotify and Archewell said they "mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together".

