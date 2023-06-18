Football
Brazil footballers swap iconic gold shirts for black in racism protest

9:05am
Brazil's Vinicius Junior kneels.

Brazil's Vinicius Junior kneels. (Source: Associated Press)

Brazil sent a message against racism by swapping its bright yellow shirts for an all-black look during a friendly against Guinea in Barcelona this morning.

Brazil said this was the first time its outfield players have worn black shirts.

Forward Vinícius Júnior, appearing for Brazil, has been racially abused in Spain this season while playing for Real Madrid at away games.

Before the friendly at Espanyol's stadium, the teams posed in front of a banner that read "With racism, there is no game" in Portuguese.

Vinícius and his teammates also took a knee.

Earlier this week, Vinícius agreed to join a revived FIFA task force to tackle racism in football.

Brazil plays Senegal in Lisbon in a few days and will continue its anti-racism campaign.

