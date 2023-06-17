Zelensky appeals to African leaders for help on peace mission

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to a group of African leaders to ask his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to free political prisoners from Crimea and beyond — saying it could be an important part of their trip to Russia this weekend.

Seven African leaders — presidents of Comoros, Senegal, South Africa and Zambia, as well as Egypt's prime minister and top envoys from the Republic of Congo and Uganda — visited Ukraine overnight as part of a self-styled "peace mission" to both Ukraine and Russia to try to help end their nearly 16-month-old war.

The African leaders were travelling to meet with Putin in the Russian city of St Petersburg.

The mission to Ukraine, the first of its kind by African leaders, comes in the wake of other peace initiatives such as one by China, and it carried extra importance for the African countries: They rely on food and fertiliser deliveries from Russia and Ukraine, where war has impeded exports from one of the world's most important breadbaskets.

"This conflict is affecting Africa negatively," South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said at a news conference alongside Zelensky and the four other African heads of state or government, after the leaders met for closed-door talks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramaphosa and others acknowledged the intensity of the fight and the animosity between Russia and Ukraine, but insisted all wars must come to an end — and that the delegation wants to help expedite that.

"I do believe that Ukrainians feel that they must fight and not give up. The road to peace is very hard," he said, adding that "there is a need to bring this conflict to an end sooner rather than later".

Before meeting with Zelensky, the African leaders went to Bucha, a Kyiv suburb where bodies of civilians lay scattered in the streets last year after Russian troops abandoned a campaign to seize the capital and withdrew from the area.

The delegation's stop in Bucha was symbolically significant, because the town has come to stand for the brutality of Moscow's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The Russian occupation of Bucha left hundreds of civilians dead, with some showing signs of torture.

While in Bucha, the visitors placed commemorative candles at a small memorial outside a church near where a mass grave was unearthed.

The delegation, including Senegal's President Macky Sall and Presidents Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia, represents a cross-section of African views about the war.

South Africa, Senegal and Uganda have avoided censuring Moscow for the conflict, while Egypt, Zambia and Comoros voted against Russia last year in a UN General Assembly resolution condemning Moscow's invasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many African nations have long had close ties with Moscow, dating back to the Cold War when the Soviet Union supported their anti-colonial struggles.

The tenor of the press conference soured when Comoros President Azali Assoumani floated the idea of a "road map" to peace, prompting questions from Zelensky who sought a clarification and insisted he didn't want "any surprises" from their visit with Putin.

Zelensky then urged them to help free political prisoners from Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014.

"Would you please ask Russia to liberate the political prisoners?" Zelensky said. "Maybe this will be an important result of your mission, of your 'road map'."

Zelensky expressed thinly veiled frustration about their trip, saying they would have "conversations with the terrorists".

International human rights organisations claim Russia has targeted the Crimean Tatar ethnic group with arbitrary detentions and unjustified prosecutions since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. Many have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms.

"The Russian Federation misuses its legislation for political purposes, in particular to suppress the nonviolent struggle of the Crimean Tatars and their protest against the occupation of Crimea," the Crimean Tatar Resource Centre said in a statement last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramaphosa, who laid out 10 priorities to help pave the way to ending the war, said he planned to have a bilateral meeting with Putin in part to discuss the Russian leader's possible attendance at a planned August summit, hosted by South Africa, of the so-called "BRICS" countries, which also include Brazil, China and India.

The International Criminal Court in March issued an international arrest warrant against Putin over Russian abductions of Ukrainian children, which could complicate any trip by Putin to South Africa. Ramaphosa said he alone would decide whether to invite the Russian leader, saying it was still "under consideration".