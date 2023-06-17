The Ashes: Australia survive after Root-inspired England declare

David Warner has survived his first big challenge in England after a Joe Root century allowed the hosts to declare at 8-393 late on a compelling day one of the Ashes.

Asked to navigate a tricky 20-minute period before stumps, Australia finished 0-14 with Warner twice driving arch-nemesis Stuart Broad for four while Usman Khawaja also survived.

It came at the end of a helter-skelter start to the series at Edgbaston, as Joe Root smashed an unbeaten 118 and Nathan Lyon took four wickets for Australia.

Root's innings included two reverse-scoops for six off Pat Cummins and Scott Boland, two other maximums in the same over off Lyon and several reverse sweeps for four.

Two batsmen were out stumped charging trying to hit Lyon out of the ground, while England captain Ben Stokes was caught behind for one swinging hard at a ball outside off.

ADVERTISEMENT

But that is the style of England in the Bazball era.

England hit 46 boundaries and went at a rate of 5.03 through an innings that only contained two maiden overs against what is usually the world's most miserly attack.

Australia had three men on the boundary from the third over on with the quicks bowling, and had a fourth man on the rope in the first hour when Lyon entered the attack.

The manic nature of England's cricket seemed to throw Australia slightly off, with two dropped catches in the field and a few fumbles.

Boland, long regarded as the most economical bowler in the world, also went for 1-86 off 14 overs as England made a point to use their feet to the Victorian and go after him.

Lyon summed up the day for Australia, who have maintained in the lead up to the series that they are prepared to go for runs if it means taking wickets.

He finished with 4-149 from his 29 overs, while a fit-again Josh Hazlewood also justified the faith of selectors with 2-61 after being picked ahead of Mitchell Starc.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Australia's first real introduction to England's fearless approach, Zak Crawley crunched the first ball of the series off Cummins for four through cover.

The opener also sent Hazlewood's first ball to the square-leg boundary, before he was caught behind for 61 before lunch when Boland took his glove on the way to wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

Fellow opener Ben Duckett was out early for 12, with Australia exploiting the fact he has left only six balls in the past year when Hazlewood had him edging a ball well outside off.

Hazlewood also claimed the key wicket of Stokes in the middle session when he had the England captain edging when he drove hard at a ball outside off stump.

And after Lyon had also trapped Ollie Pope (31) lbw and bowled Harry Brook (32) earlier in the innings, England were 5-176 and in a spot of trouble.

But from there, Root and Jonny Bairstow stabilised.

Having failed to convert any of his 12 half-centuries to centuries against Australia in the past eight years, Root was superb.

ADVERTISEMENT

He routinely reverse-swept Lyon, still showed patience against the bowlers and waited for the bad ball to attack.

The pair put on a 121-run sixth-wicket stand, with Bairstow powering the ball through the offside as he appeared to be charging towards a century.

But Lyon saw him coming on 78, had him stumped, and soon after removed Moeen Ali in similar fashion to make it 10 dismissals of the English spinner in 12 innings.