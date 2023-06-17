World
Associated Press

Teen says she was sexually assaulted at Greg Norman's home

8:00pm
LIV Golf leader Greg Norman and wife Kirsten Kutner are accused of serving alcohol to minors, leading to a teen's sexual assault.

LIV Golf leader Greg Norman and wife Kirsten Kutner are accused of serving alcohol to minors, leading to a teen's sexual assault. (Source: Associated Press)

LIV Golf leader Greg Norman and his wife are being sued by a high school girl who says she was sexually assaulted at their Florida home by two boys during a party where alcohol was served to her, her alleged attackers and other minors.

The lawsuit alleges that Norman, 68, and his wife, interior designer Kirsten Kutner, served alcohol to minors during a pool party her teenage daughter hosted for her Oxbridge Academy classmates and other teens at their Palm Beach Gardens mansion in September 2021.

The girl and her parents allege that Kutner served her daughter and the girl drinks before other guests arrived.

More alcohol was served throughout the party, the lawsuit alleges, and the girl became “incapable of standing on her own and was seen stumbling around the party”.

The girl alleges that two boys, who also had been drinking at the party, then sexually assaulted her on the grass next to the pool.

The lawsuit, which was filed in March, alleges that Norman and Kutner failed to ensure the girl's safety, well-being and sobriety at their home by illegally providing alcohol to her and the other teens.

The lawsuit is seeking unspecified damages for pain, suffering, mental anguish and loss of enjoyment.

Norman leads the controversial, Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour, which announced last week that it would merge with the PGA and European tours.

Attorneys for the girl did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment. The names of the girl, her parents and the alleged assailants are not given in the lawsuit.

A Norman spokesperson had no immediate comment today. Norman and Kutner have been married since 2010. The daughter named in the lawsuit is Kutner's from a previous relationship.

The couple purchased the 1100-square-metre mansion five months before the alleged attack for NZ$19.2 million, tax records show.

Norman, a native Australian, won 20 PGA tournaments and another 71 internationally, including two wins at the British Open. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2001.

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Pentagon Papers whistleblower dies aged 92

Pentagon Papers whistleblower dies aged 92

Daniel Ellsberg's leak of the famous Pentagon Papers in 1971 exposed the US Government's secret expansion of the Vietnam War.

6:30pm

Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving

Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving

If found guilty of reckless driving, three months after crashing his car into a house, Davidson could face up to 90 days in jail and a $1610 fine.

1:14pm

Father admits to executing 3 young sons at Ohio home - prosecutors

Father admits to executing 3 young sons at Ohio home - prosecutors

10:57am

Blinken heads to Beijing, stresses need to avoid conflict

Blinken heads to Beijing, stresses need to avoid conflict

10:32am

US woman pleads guilty to killing mum, stuffing body in suitcase

US woman pleads guilty to killing mum, stuffing body in suitcase

9:31am

3 children among 6 dead after shooting, fire at Tennessee home

3 children among 6 dead after shooting, fire at Tennessee home

6:43am

Latest

Popular

35 mins ago

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

43 mins ago

Carlos Santana has forgiven the man who sexually abused him

Carlos Santana has forgiven the man who sexually abused him

8:00pm

Teen says she was sexually assaulted at Greg Norman's home

Teen says she was sexually assaulted at Greg Norman's home

7:45pm

Kourtney Kardashian announces pregnancy at Blink182 concert

Kourtney Kardashian announces pregnancy at Blink182 concert

7:30pm

Growing calls for free school lunch programme to be extended

2:26

Growing calls for free school lunch programme to be extended

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6